The 6-3, 322-pounder also holds early offers from Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Wisconsin, Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas State, among others.

Keanaaina told BGI that he was "jumping through the roof" when the Irish offer came. You can read more on his reaction to the offer HERE.



The 6-4, 215-pounder also holds offers from Baylor, Boston College, Kentucky, Nebraska, UNC, NC State, Penn State, Rutgers, West Virginia and Virginia Tech, among others. According to MaxPreps, Diggs recorded 58 total tackles including nine sacks this past season. After receiving the offer, Diggs told BGI that he's eager to learn more about Notre Dame going forward. You can read more of his reaction to the offer HERE.

Wide receivers coach Del Alexander was scheduled to stop by Liberty this week, and the offer for Fautanu came soon after the trip. The 6-4, 260-pound Fautanu also holds early offers from Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Duke, Oregon, USC, Utah, Vandy, Washington and Washington, among others. Following the offer, Fautanu told BGI he is already working on setting up a visit to Notre Dame. You can read more of his reaction to the offer HERE.

The 5-11, 165-pounder also holds offers from Boston College, Duke, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse and Yale, among others. Rivals ranks Kirtz as the No. 64 wide receiver in the country and No. 9 player in Indiana. Kirtz recorded 897 yards and 14 touchdowns on 54 receptions this past season, according to MaxPreps.

The Rivals100 member holds additional offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and several others. Following the offer, Braswell told BGI that he's had his eye on Notre Dame for a while, and is already working on setting up a visit to campus. You can read more of his reaction to the offer HERE.

The 6-4, 300-pounder holds early offers from Arizona, Kansas, Minnesota, USC and Vanderbilt. According to MaxPreps, Butler recorded 56 total tackles including 11 for loss and 5 sacks last season. Butler told BGI following the offer that he was fired up for the opportunity. You can read more of his reaction to the offer HERE.



The 6-6, 235-pounder holds early offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Iowa State and Utah. According to MaxPreps, Carlton recorded 82 total tackles as a junior including eight for loss and six sacks.

Following the offer, Carlton told BGI that he is 'very interested' in Notre Dame. You can read more of his reaction to the offer HERE.

The 6-5, 225-pounder holds offers from Michigan, Northwestern, WVU, UNC and others. Bauman picked up his offer from Notre Dame shortly after top 2019 tight end target announced his commitment to Auburn. The 2020 standout already has a visit set for June 2. Bauman had a lot of good things to say about Notre Dame following the offer. You can read more of his reaction to the offer HERE.

***Rivals100 cornerback Woodi Washington said this week that his first official visit will be to Notre Dame. Though a date isn't set up yet, Washington will likely take the trip sometime this summer since he plans on announcing a commitment before his senior season. You can read more on Washington HERE. ***Rivals100 receiver Trey Knox also plans to see Notre Dame this summer on an official visit, and talked about his fondness for former Irish receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. You can read more from Knox on Notre Dame HERE. ***With the commitment of Luke Deal to Auburn, Notre Dame has lost out on its top tight end target in the class of 2019. Will the Irish take a tight end in the class of 2019? Take a look at what could be next for Notre Dame at the tight end position HERE.

