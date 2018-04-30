This is the Notre Dame recruiting week in review, where we will recap all the happenings from the past week in the world of Irish football recruiting. We will go over new commits, offers, visitors, and additional news and notes. The recap will be posted every week and as we dive into the class of 2019, plenty of new offers and visitors should come about.

COMMITMENTS

Kristofic took an unofficial visit to Notre Dame on April 23 and announced his commitment to the Irish briefly after leaving campus. The Pennsylvania product was a top-of-the-board target for Notre Dame at the tackle position, and his pledge gave the Irish their second offensive lineman in the class and fourth commitment in four days. For a full recap of Blue & Gold Illustrated's coverage of Kristofic's commitment, click HERE.

When Hamilton announced his commitment on April 24, he became the Irish's fifth commitment in five days. Hamilton's commitment gave Notre Dame its second safety in the class of 2019 and its third overall defensive back. BGI had extensive coverage of Hamilton's commitment, all of which can be found HERE.

NEW OFFERS

Notre Dame offered Corcoran a few days after his visit to campus for the Blue-Gold spring game. With the offer, the Irish add themselves to a list that includes Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State. For more on the offer and Corcoran's reaction, click HERE.

OFF THE BOARD

NEWS AND NOTES