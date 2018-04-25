Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Notre Dame locked up its fifth commitment in as many days Tuesday when Atlanta Marist School safety Kyle Hamilton announced his pledge to the Irish.
As always, Blue & Gold Illustrated brought its readers extensive coverage of the commitment, all of which can be found right here on this page.
First, the commit story from BGI recruiting reporter David McKinney, detailing Hamilton's commitment and how he came to choose the Irish. You can read that HERE.
Prior to making his decision public, Hamilton spoke with Rivals national analyst Chad Simmons about why he chose Notre Dame. You can read that HERE.
McKinney also spoke with Alan Chadwich, Hamilton's high school coach, for insight on the type of player Hamilton is. You can read that HERE.
BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell took a look at what Hamilton's commitment means for Notre Dame and where the Irish will go from here at the safety position. You can read Driskell's class impact piece HERE.
You can see where Hamilton ranks among the other eight 2019 commits in Driskell's Big Board, which you can read HERE.
Finally, Driskell joined McKinney on a new episode of the recruiting corner to discuss Hamilton's commitment.
SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION
Very excited to announce that I am committed to The University of Notre Dame! Thank you to everyone that has helped me get to this point. Go Irish☘️! #FightClub19 pic.twitter.com/W3KHvNPZjC— Kyle Hamilton (@kham316) April 24, 2018
April 24, 2018
Ayee my guy! Welcome aboard bro. Can’t wait till 2019☘️☘️ #FightClub19 https://t.co/Vi9gj0yq8e— Litchfield Ajavon (@litch_ajavon) April 25, 2018
Just wait on it...☘️ https://t.co/Ux82Nbsoxh— K.J. Wallace (@KJ_WALLACE_2) April 24, 2018
2 ELITE PLAYMAKERS IN 4 DAYS. Welcome to the Family! #FightClub19 #WINNERS pic.twitter.com/mKPZIRKhFX— Chris O'Leary (@Coach_OLeary) April 25, 2018
#YATHZEE pic.twitter.com/zYMr90xt2J— Terry Joseph (@Coach_TJoseph) April 24, 2018
Aye man congrats to my lil cousin @kham316 for committing to Notre Dame!🤣🤣🙌🏾💉💉 pic.twitter.com/VpxxnxgQ5z— Warren Burrell (@_warrenb153) April 25, 2018
April 25, 2018
That’s five in five days. #FightClub19 pic.twitter.com/RRBT0jbAdv— Katie Meyers (@Katie_Meyers_) April 24, 2018
Eatttt https://t.co/Z8Mf4B71Sh— DJ Turner II (@djturner_2019) April 25, 2018
LETS GOOOOO GET RIGHT BIG BOY GANG MOVES ☘️‼️ https://t.co/Ssb85sNXot— 💸JShmoney💸 (@Jamion_Franklin) April 25, 2018
The future of ND is bright 🤪☘️☘️☘️ https://t.co/M7yetzHgHv— Tommy Tremble (@TommyTrem) April 24, 2018
I’m starting to run out of fingers.... #FightClub19 pic.twitter.com/pbq3bNuanF— Coady Keller (@CoadyKeller1) April 24, 2018
The Irish are heating up! #FightClub19 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/CDBDnaxaGw— Brandon Lemon (@CoachBLemon) April 24, 2018
Good vibes. #FightClub19 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/MkodWd6Ftl— Aaryn Kearney - AK (@aarynkearney) April 24, 2018
For the second straight recruiting cycle #NotreDame has landed at least two ultra-talented safeties that were priority recruits for the Irish staff. Much-needed in a defense that is safety driven and likes to rotate players with no drop off.— Bryan Driskell (@BGI_CoachD) April 24, 2018
Five commitments for the Irish in five days. #NotreDame is rolling. https://t.co/SGn8SfcPqZ— Corey Bodden (@BGI_CoreyBodden) April 24, 2018
----
