BGI Content Recap: Safety Kyle Hamilton Commits To Notre Dame

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

Uku7etvl2wsh4zvdjpzj
Notre Dame locked up its fifth commitment in as many days Tuesday when Atlanta Marist School safety Kyle Hamilton announced his pledge to the Irish.

As always, Blue & Gold Illustrated brought its readers extensive coverage of the commitment, all of which can be found right here on this page.

First, the commit story from BGI recruiting reporter David McKinney, detailing Hamilton's commitment and how he came to choose the Irish. You can read that HERE.

Prior to making his decision public, Hamilton spoke with Rivals national analyst Chad Simmons about why he chose Notre Dame. You can read that HERE.

McKinney also spoke with Alan Chadwich, Hamilton's high school coach, for insight on the type of player Hamilton is. You can read that HERE.

BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell took a look at what Hamilton's commitment means for Notre Dame and where the Irish will go from here at the safety position. You can read Driskell's class impact piece HERE.

You can see where Hamilton ranks among the other eight 2019 commits in Driskell's Big Board, which you can read HERE.

Finally, Driskell joined McKinney on a new episode of the recruiting corner to discuss Hamilton's commitment.


SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION 

----

