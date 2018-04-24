Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Notre Dame picked up another commitment on the offensive line Monday when Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine-Richland offensive tackle Andrew Kristofic announced his commitment to the Irish.
SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION
☘️☘️100% COMMITTED☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/sj2i93blD1— Andrew Kristofic (@AKristofic21) April 23, 2018
Wpial Championship ☑️ PIAA Championship ☑️ Natty Championship 🔜👀☘️ https://t.co/cbj7HWR3U3— Andrew Kristofic (@AKristofic21) April 24, 2018
April 23, 2018
Congrats stoff!! We won together in high school, now let's get ready to win at the next level☘️☘️#PRtoND https://t.co/FFAIcbrMVO— Phil Jurkovec (@pjurkovec) April 24, 2018
Welcome to the family ☘️☘️☘️ https://t.co/XgXgwcIXtV— John Olmstead (@JOHNNYO_72) April 23, 2018
April 24, 2018
Best move you ever made bro 💯🙏🏽 can’t wait to work with you. Iron sharpens iron 🦍 https://t.co/YOfiSQpMYR— 💸JShmoney💸 (@Jamion_Franklin) April 24, 2018
Couldn't be prouder to congratulate one of my guys @AKristofic21 on his commitment to @NDFootball You guys a getting a great one that will make you proud on and off the field. #GoIrish https://t.co/rF41zGs90J— Coach Tim Sasson (@timothysasson) April 24, 2018
Kristofic earned a 4-star grade with a 5-star upside. This young man is gooooood. #NotreDame staff loves this kid. https://t.co/tlYy3aTJrH— Bryan Driskell (@BGI_CoachD) April 23, 2018
Very impressed with NDs 4th straight commitment Andrew Kristofic 6‘6“ 270 OT Pine-Richland HS,PA. Very athletic, natural knee bender 4*tough pic.twitter.com/54DsG3t6O8— Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) April 24, 2018
