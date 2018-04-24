Ticker
2018-04-24

BGI Content Recap: OT Andrew Kristofic Commits To Notre Dame

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

Eiwlp1bkuyr3vk2girqj
Notre Dame continued its 2019 momentum Monday by landing a commitment from OT Andrew Kristofic

Notre Dame picked up another commitment on the offensive line Monday when Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine-Richland offensive tackle Andrew Kristofic announced his commitment to the Irish.

As always, Blue & Gold Illustrated brought its readers extensive coverage of the commitment, all of which can be found right here on this page.

First, the commit story from BGI recruiting reporter Corey Bodden, detailing Kristofic's commitment and how he came to choose the Irish. You can read that HERE.

Bodden also spoke with Eric Kasperowicz, Kristofic's high school coach, for insight on the type of player Kristofic is. You can read that HERE.

BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell took a look at what Kristofic's commitment means for Notre Dame and where the Irish will go from here on the offensive line. You can read Driskell's class impact piece HERE.

Finally, Driskell and Bodden joined BGI podcast host David McKinney on a new episode of the recruiting corner to discuss Kristofic's commitment.


