This is the Notre Dame recruiting week in review, where we will recap all the happenings from the past week in the world of Irish football recruiting. We will go over new commits, offers, visitors, and additional news and notes. The recap will be posted every week and as we dive into the class of 2019, plenty of new offers and visitors should come about.

Notre Dame kicked off the weekend of the Blue-Gold spring game with the commitment of Rivals100 offensive tackle John Olmstead. Olmstead gives Notre Dame its first commitment on the offensive line in 2019 and its first overall commitment on the offensive side of the ball. For a recap of BGI's coverage of Olmstead's commitment, click HERE.

Minutes after the Blue-Gold game ended Saturday, Notre Dame picked up its second Rivals100 commitment in as many days. Ajavon's commitment gives Notre Dame its second defensive back in the class of 2019 and first safety. For a recap of BGI's coverage of Ajavon's commitment, click HERE.



Notre Dame stayed hot on Sunday, picking up a commitment from a third member of the Rivals250. Cross was on campus for an unofficial visit to watch the Blue-Gold game, and announced his pledge to the Irish before heading back to New Jersey. For a recap of BGI's coverage of Cross' commitment, click HERE.

The 6-4, 205-pounder ranks as the No. 243 player nationally and No. 6 pro-style quarterback. He also holds offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others. in 2017, Mertz threw for 3,684 yards, 45 touchdowns and six interceptions. We believe a visit to Notre Dame will eventually take place.

Rorie, the No. 50 SDE in the class of 2019, holds additional offers from Duke, North Carolina, NC State, and Wake Forest. According to MaxPreps, Rorie recorded 48 total tackles in the 2017 season including six tackles for a loss, four sacks and 37 hurries.

The 6-6, 240-pounder also holds offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, California, Duke, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia and multiple Ivy League programs. Ojabo played his first season of football this past season. He was originally born in Nigeria and moved to Scotland, which is where his parents currently live.

Wales (Wisc.) Kettle Moraine 2020 offensive tackle Trey Wedig added an offer from Notre Dame during his visit to campus. The 6-7, 290-pounder also holds offers from Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Syracuse and Iowa State.

Bingley-Jones holds additional offers from Florida, UNC, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Wake Forest and others. According to MaxPreps, Bingley-Jones recorded 60 total tackles, 22 tackles for a loss, two sacks and 40 QB hurries in 2017.

The 6-1, 185-pounder also holds offers from Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC, UCLA and Washington, among others. Milton is one of the first 100 prospects to earn a star ranking in the 2020 class.

