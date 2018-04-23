Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
This is the Notre Dame recruiting week in review, where we will recap all the happenings from the past week in the world of Irish football recruiting.
We will go over new commits, offers, visitors, and additional news and notes. The recap will be posted every week and as we dive into the class of 2019, plenty of new offers and visitors should come about.
COMMITMENTS
Notre Dame kicked off the weekend of the Blue-Gold spring game with the commitment of Rivals100 offensive tackle John Olmstead.
Olmstead gives Notre Dame its first commitment on the offensive line in 2019 and its first overall commitment on the offensive side of the ball.
For a recap of BGI's coverage of Olmstead's commitment, click HERE.
Minutes after the Blue-Gold game ended Saturday, Notre Dame picked up its second Rivals100 commitment in as many days.
Ajavon's commitment gives Notre Dame its second defensive back in the class of 2019 and first safety.
For a recap of BGI's coverage of Ajavon's commitment, click HERE.
Notre Dame stayed hot on Sunday, picking up a commitment from a third member of the Rivals250.
Cross was on campus for an unofficial visit to watch the Blue-Gold game, and announced his pledge to the Irish before heading back to New Jersey.
For a recap of BGI's coverage of Cross' commitment, click HERE.
VISITORS
Notre Dame hosted a long list of official and unofficial visitors over the weekend for the Blue-Gold game.
Here's the full list of prospects who made it to campus.
4-star MN OL Quinn Carroll (official)
4-star NJ DE Howard Cross (unofficial)
4-star OH LB Tommy Eichenberg (unofficial)
3-star OH LB Jestin Jacobs (unofficial)
3-star IL ATH Kendall Abdur-Rahman (unofficial)
KY LB Jared Casey (unofficial)
FL OL Zachary Teter (unofficial)
OH OL Jay Amburgey (unofficial)
4-star 2020 IL ATH AJ Henning
4-star 2020 OH DL
Darrion Henry4-star 2020
IN DL Cole Brevard
4-star 2020 WI OL Trey Wedig
2020 IL OL Peter Skoronski
2020 OH OL Jakob James
2020 OR DB Max Lenzy
2020 IL OL Dylan Barrett
2020 OH CB Elijah Eberhardt
2020 OH LB Jaheim Thomas
2021 IN QB Maddox Tavernier
2021 OH QB Judah Holtzclaw
4-star PA QB Phil Jurkovec (2018 signee)
4-star NJ ROV Shayne Simon (2018 signee)
4-star OR WR Braden Lenzy (2018 signee)
4-star GA S Derrik Allen (2018 signee)
3-star MD DT Ja'Mion Franklin (2018 signee)
3-star DC DB DJ Brown (2018 signee)
3-star IN S Paul Moala (2018 signee)
NEW OFFERS
The 6-4, 205-pounder ranks as the No. 243 player nationally and No. 6 pro-style quarterback. He also holds offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others.
in 2017, Mertz threw for 3,684 yards, 45 touchdowns and six interceptions.
We believe a visit to Notre Dame will eventually take place.
Rorie, the No. 50 SDE in the class of 2019, holds additional offers from Duke, North Carolina, NC State, and Wake Forest.
According to MaxPreps, Rorie recorded 48 total tackles in the 2017 season including six tackles for a loss, four sacks and 37 hurries.
The 6-6, 240-pounder also holds offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, California, Duke, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia and multiple Ivy League programs.
Ojabo played his first season of football this past season. He was originally born in Nigeria and moved to Scotland, which is where his parents currently live.
Wales (Wisc.) Kettle Moraine 2020 offensive tackle Trey Wedig added an offer from Notre Dame during his visit to campus.
The 6-7, 290-pounder also holds offers from Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Syracuse and Iowa State.
Bingley-Jones holds additional offers from Florida, UNC, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Wake Forest and others.
According to MaxPreps, Bingley-Jones recorded 60 total tackles, 22 tackles for a loss, two sacks and 40 QB hurries in 2017.
The 6-1, 185-pounder also holds offers from Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC, UCLA and Washington, among others.
Milton is one of the first 100 prospects to earn a star ranking in the 2020 class.
UPCOMING VISITORS
Kristofic is a top target for Notre Dame on the offensive line, and will return to campus for yet another unofficial visit.
The Pennsylvania product is a former teammate and friend of Notre Dame quarterback signee Phil Jurkovec, and has shown significant interest in the Irish.
Notre Dame would love to get a commitment from Kristofic before he heads home Monday, and there's a chance it could happen.
Clemson, Ohio State and others are also involved with the coveted offensive lineman.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD,
@BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.