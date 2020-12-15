Notre Dame QB Target Steve Angeli Previews Upcoming Visit
One of Notre Dame’s two quarterback targets in the 2022 class will be on campus over the weekend.
“This will be my first time on campus and in South Bend,” Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic gunslinger Steve Angeli said. “It all just lined up perfectly.”
Angeli will fly into Chicago on Saturday morning and drive over to South Bend. Angeli will be back in the Windy City the following morning for a workout with Boom Football 7-on-7. The four-star quarterback may be playing for the loaded Chicago-based team in the offseason.
The 6-2, 205-pounder informed Notre Dame quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and director of recruiting Aaryn Kearney that he’d be visiting campus.
The Irish staff would love nothing more than to host Angeli for a visit, but there is a recruiting dead period in place which does not allow for in-person contact between college coaches and prospective student-athletes. Notre Dame will be in Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game anyways.
Even though the visit situation isn’t ideal, Angeli is fired up to see Notre Dame’s campus. Notre Dame offered him back in August and he’s been able to learn a lot about the University, but now he’ll be able to see it for himself and form his own opinion.
“I can’t wait for my first time there and seeing the campus atmosphere even if there aren’t that many people,” Angeli added. “I want to get my own bearings for South Bend, the campus and the popular spots.”
Angeli has spoken with Rees and Co. a few times during the fall, whether that be for a Zoom presentation or on the phone. He speaks regularly with Notre Dame via text message as well. Angeli and Rees are set to have a phone call on Tuesday as well to catch up.
“Everything has been going great,” Angeli said of his contact with Notre Dame. “I’ve been talking with Coach [Brian] Kelly on Twitter a little bit more; we’ve been conversing to see how things are going. Coach Rees took a look at my junior season highlights and was really happy about everything. The relationship has been going really well.”
Notre Dame is the favorite to land Angeli’s commitment when it comes that time, according to the seven Rivals FutureCast picks that are in. Angeli still has no concrete plan on making a decision, other than wanting to see what happens with contact from schools when the 2020 football season ends, 2021 classes wrap up and coaches turn their attention to 2022 recruiting.
Angeli has formed a good connection with Chicago Marist class of 2023 wide receiver Carnell Tate, who plays for the Boom 7-on-7 team. Tate holds a Notre Dame offer, and the Irish are considered as an early favorite in his recruitment.
Rivals ranks Angeli as the nation’s No. 13 pro-style quarterback and No. 7 player in New Jersey for the 2022 class.
