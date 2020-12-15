One of Notre Dame’s two quarterback targets in the 2022 class will be on campus over the weekend. “This will be my first time on campus and in South Bend,” Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic gunslinger Steve Angeli said. “It all just lined up perfectly.” Angeli will fly into Chicago on Saturday morning and drive over to South Bend. Angeli will be back in the Windy City the following morning for a workout with Boom Football 7-on-7. The four-star quarterback may be playing for the loaded Chicago-based team in the offseason.

The four-star quarterback from New Jersey will take a self-guided tour of Notre Dame this weekend. (Rivals.com)

The 6-2, 205-pounder informed Notre Dame quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and director of recruiting Aaryn Kearney that he’d be visiting campus. The Irish staff would love nothing more than to host Angeli for a visit, but there is a recruiting dead period in place which does not allow for in-person contact between college coaches and prospective student-athletes. Notre Dame will be in Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game anyways. Even though the visit situation isn’t ideal, Angeli is fired up to see Notre Dame’s campus. Notre Dame offered him back in August and he’s been able to learn a lot about the University, but now he’ll be able to see it for himself and form his own opinion. “I can’t wait for my first time there and seeing the campus atmosphere even if there aren’t that many people,” Angeli added. “I want to get my own bearings for South Bend, the campus and the popular spots.” Angeli has spoken with Rees and Co. a few times during the fall, whether that be for a Zoom presentation or on the phone. He speaks regularly with Notre Dame via text message as well. Angeli and Rees are set to have a phone call on Tuesday as well to catch up.