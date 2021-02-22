Notre Dame's latest commitment moved the Irish up a spot in the 2022 team recruiting rankings and higher in the top 10. With four-star Denison (Texas) running back Jadarian Price's Sunday night commitment, Notre Dame now has Rivals' No. 7 ranked class. Price's addition jumped Notre Dame's standing from 8th, leaping Texas A&M, with just under 10 months until the early signing period in December. Price is Rivals' No. 210 overall player in the 2022 cycle and has a 5.8 rating, which added 116 points to Notre Dame's total. The Irish have 788 points with his addition, ahead of Texas A&M's 707. They're behind No. 6 Texas, which has 845 points.

Four-star Denison (Texas) High running back Jadarian Price is Notre Dame's seventh 2022 commit. (Rivals.com)

Notre Dame has seven commits in its 2022 class, with four on offense and three on defense. In addition to Price, the Irish have three prospects ranked as four-star players – St. Louis John Burroughs defensive end Tyson Ford, Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy offensive tackle Ty Chan, and Zionsville (Ind.) High offensive guard Joey Tanona. Notre Dame’s three commits listed as three-stars are all in the 5.7 category, which is one notch below four-star status. Those prospects included Chantilly (Va.) defensive end Aiden Gobaira, Milton (Ga.) High tight end Jack Nickel and Grand Rapids (Mich.) Central Catholic linebacker Nolan Ziegler.

Price added an offer from Notre Dame on Feb. 1 and committed just three weeks later. He had scheduled a mid-February visit to Notre Dame, but it was canceled due to inclement weather in his home state of Texas. He decided to commit anyway, choosing Notre Dame over Texas, Oklahoma State and Stanford. Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Houston, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio State, TCU, Texas Tech, Tulsa, USC, UTSA, Utah and Virginia Tech were the other Football Bowl Subdivision Schools to offer Price, who is the No. 6 all-purpose back in 2022 and the No. 30 player in Texas.

Ohio State’s 2022 class is the clear No. 1 in the country and already has 10 commitments — nine are ranked as four- or five-star prospects. The Buckeyes’ class points total is already at 1,726. For more details on the Rivals rankings formula, click here. Notre Dame signed Rivals’ No. 10 class in 2021.