Notre Dame has landed its first running back commitment in the 2022 class. Jadarian Price, a four-star recruit from Denison (Texas) High, has committed to the Irish, he announced Sunday on social media. He made his pledge without having visited campus and just three weeks after adding the offer.

Price is the seventh commit of the Notre Dame 2022 class. (Rivals.com)

Price received his Notre Dame offer on Feb. 1, and it entirely changed the course of his recruitment. It initially looked as if his recruitment would come down to Oklahoma State, Stanford, Ohio State and in-state Texas, but the Notre Dame offer made him recalibrate. “The education I can get from Notre Dame is unmatched,” Price previously told BlueandGold.com. “I am building great relationships with the coaching staff too. My relationship with running backs coach Lance Taylor has continued to grow.”

Price had booked a trip for earlier this week to Notre Dame to solidify what he already thought about the school, but the trip ended up being canceled due to inclement weather. He had planned on visiting South Bend with family for two or three days in order to get a true feel for Notre Dame, but it couldn’t happen and it turns out he didn’t need it to feel comfortable enough to commit. The academic component was a major factor for Price, who has a 4.1 GPA. He sought a school with a strong academic environment and a visible, successful football program. In the end, he decided Notre Dame gave him the best of both among his options.