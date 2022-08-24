Notre Dame punter Jon Sot finds comfort under pressure
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The last time Jon Sot punted a football in a crowded stadium, reportedly 49,500 fans packed into the Yale Bowl in New Haven, Conn., for the Harvard-Yale rivalry game last Novembe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news