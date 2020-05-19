Notre Dame President Father John Jenkins said his decision to open campus was about setting a goal and working toward it rather than being reactive and making a move with less time to plan for it. Speaking on “The Today Show” on Tuesday morning, Jenkins elaborated on the plan he revealed Monday to open campus two weeks earlier than normal, with classes beginning Aug. 10 and ending before Thanksgiving.

Jenkins said his decision to open campus in August was about setting a goal and working toward it rather than being reactive and making a move with less time to plan for it. (und.com)

“We needed a target to move forward,” Jenkins said. “Obviously there are circumstances we can’t control. If there’s a dramatic outbreak, we’ll have to adapt. We have a lot of work to do in the next three months to make our campus safe. … We think we can achieve it.” Neither Monday’s announcement or Jenkins’ Tuesday appearance went too deep into specifics other than to say testing will be extensive, masks and social distancing will be part of a reopened campus and Notre Dame has identified facilities to quarantine or isolate anyone who tests positive and their close contacts. “I don’t have all the details, but I think we can have a safe campus,” Jenkins said.

The rationale behind the earlier start and end date was about control, Jenkins said. Abbreviating the semester and creating fewer opportunities such as fall break or Thanksgiving break for students to leave campus during the semester lowers the risk that more diseases or exposure to the virus returns to campus. “The great danger is as medical experts tell us … when you bring them together after they went all around the nation and world, they’re going to bring back pathogens,” Jenkins said. “If you can get them here, test them, have a healthy community and then don’t send them away until the semester is over, you’re much more likely to control the spread of any infections.” He stopped short of saying the school will ban weekend visits to home, friends at other universities or other trips. But he plans on bringing up the risks of those trips to the student body.