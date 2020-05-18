The university will welcome students back on campus Aug. 10, two weeks earlier than scheduled, President Fr. John Jenkins said Monday . There will not be a fall break and the semester will end before Thanksgiving. Additionally, the rest of the summer academic programs were canceled.

“By far the most complex challenge before us is the return of our students to campus for the resumption of classes in the fall semester,” Jenkins said in a letter to students and parents. “Bringing our students back is in effect assembling a small city of people from many parts of the nation and the world, who may bring with them pathogens to which they have been exposed. We recognize the challenge, but we believe it is one we can meet.”

Without campus open for the fall, playing a football season would have become extremely difficult if not unlikely. The announcement of an opening was an important step in playing football this fall.

Head coach Brian Kelly and director of athletics Jack Swarbrick have said the players will need about six to eight weeks of conditioning work and practices to safely prepare for a season. Even with campus closed until August, it's possible the football team could reconvene on campus earlier to being practice.

"Fall sports teams collecting for purposes of preparing may in fact happen before schools are fully open in a number of places,” Swarbrick said on a May 5 Zoom call with reporters.

Jenkins, in his letter, added summer work and programs could continue for “a small number of students whose summer work is preparatory for the fall semester.”