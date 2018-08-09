It was not an easy day for the Notre Dame offense during the sixth practice of fall camp. The Irish defense controlled much of the action during the day.

There will be plenty of film for the offensive players and coaches to use to improve, but nothing beats going against what is an athletic, talented and experienced defense every day. Certainly good preparation for the offense, which is replacing six starters this fall.

QUARTERBACK

The Notre Dame quarterbacks largely struggled during today’s practice. It began early in practice when the quarterbacks were working with the wideouts on routes without a defense. The throws weren’t overly accurate and the timing was off. That continued for much of the day.

Senior Brandon Wimbush completed 26 of 49 passes during competitive drills (1on1, 7on7, team) with five dropped passes. He hit 15 of 20 quick throws (less than 7 yards), which was an improvement from what we usually see. Wimbush was more willing to take check downs today, which he needed to do considering how little room there was to throw.