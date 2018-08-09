Heading into fall camp I noted that if Notre Dame is going to be a championship caliber defense this season, it would show early in camp. The expectation being that the defense should be ahead of the offense, and during today’s practice – the sixth of fall camp – that was absolutely true.

The media was able to view the first 20 periods of this August 9th practice, and during most of that time the Irish defense stole the show.

A recap of today’s open practice periods:

DEFENSIVE LINE

When the Irish defense went to team sessions the first defensive line to get out there was junior Julian Okwara at drop, junior Khalid Kareem at strongside end, senior Jerry Tillery at defensive tackle and senior Jonathan Bonner at nose tackle. The second unit had junior Daelin Hayes at drop, junior Ade Ogundeji at strongside end, sophomore Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa at defensive tackle and sophomore Kurt Hinish at nose tackle.

Okwara was fast off the edge today during one-on-ones and during team drills. He got moved around a bit at times during the run game, but his burst off the edge in pass situations today was impressive. Hayes was strong during one-on-ones and made a lot of plays against the run during team. During a team period he and Kareem blew past the offensive tackles, forcing the quarterback to step into the pocket for what would have likely been a sack for an inside player if the defense was allowed to hit the quarterback.