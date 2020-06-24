In researching the top 35 players on the 2020 Notre Dame roster, it’s clear that the Fighting Irish have the overall talent and depth to put up a fight against just about anyone in the college football world, but what remains to be seen is if the program has the required top-end talent to beat the tier-one programs.

For instance, in the last two NFL Drafts, Notre Dame and Clemson have produced an equivalent number of draft picks, yet Clemson has a national championship in 2018-19 and was the national runner-up in 2019-20. On the flip side, the lone Fighting Irish CFP appearance resulted in a 30-3 defeat at the hands of the Tigers.

The difference is that in the 2019 and 2020 NFL Drafts, Clemson had five first-round selections (all taken with one of the top 18 picks), two in the second round and one in the third. Notre Dame had just one first (Jerry Tillery at No. 28 to the Los Angeles Chargers) two seconds and two thirds.

This isn't a hard-fast rule. For instance, cornerback A.J. Terrell was the No. 16 overall pick out of Clemson in 2020, but that doesn’t mean he was a better player than consensus All-American and 2018 Thorpe Award Finalist Julian Love (taken in the fourth round in 2019).