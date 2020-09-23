For the third time in just over 100 years, a Notre Dame football game has been postponed. The question now is whether it can be rescheduled later this year. On Tuesday afternoon the University of Notre Dame announced that this Saturday’s clash at Wake Forest would not be played because of a rash of new COVID-19 cases from Monday’s testing of the Fighting Irish football team. Seven positives cases out of 94 tests brought the total to 13 players in isolation (at least a 10-day wait) and 10 more in quarantine (at least 14 days).

Notre Dame might still have an opportunity to reschedule the original game at Wake Forest this weekend that has been postponed. (UND.edu)

Per the University, during last Saturday’s 52-0 win versus South Florida 10 players were out because of COVID-19 protocols. The current 23 figure could still swell because identifying close contacts is still ongoing. All football activities have been paused this week, including speaking with the media. The other two aforementioned postponements or cancellations came during two catastrophes in United States history:

SEPTEMBER, 2001

Not since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States has the sports landscape been so altered. Back then, though, it resulted in the cancellation of Division 1-A college and NFL games for only that week, but in many cases they would be rescheduled later. There were still three Division 1-AA games played that weekend, though, one of them with nearby Valparaiso University. Following Notre Dame's opening game defeat at Nebraska on Sept. 8, it was business as usual that Monday with player and coaches interviews after practice near the tunnel on the north end of Notre Dame Stadium. The next day, 2,977 perished in New York City, Washington D.C., and Somerset County, Pa. Football practice that Tuesday was cancelled, and ultimately so was Notre Dame’s game that Saturday at Purdue. The decision not to play also followed a Big East Conference (where Notre Dame competed in 20 sports) announcement to postpone all conference competition. “We believe the horrific developments Tuesday warrant a national period of bereavement and a moratorium as far as athletics are concerned,” Notre Dame director of athletics Kevin White summarized. Valparaiso president Dr. William Steinbrecher had a different take. “Some say you shouldn't be playing football when they are still taking bodies out,'' Steinbrecher told The New York Times, referring to the recovery efforts. ''I see that cliché 'out of respect for.' Well, we have a great deal of respect. But, also, life must go on. It is good for people to have some normalcy in their lives.” Ultimately, Notre Dame and Purdue agreed to reschedule their game to Dec. 1 in West Lafayette, a 24-18 Irish victory to finish 5-6. Regardless, fifth-year Fighting Irish head coach Bob Davie was fired the next morning by White. Following the opening game defeat to Nebraska, the Irish lost at home to Michigan State (17-10) and then at Texas A&M (24-3) — making them the first Notre Dame team to start a season 0-3. Similar with Purdue in 2001, the game at Wake Forest could be rescheduled. Both teams have a bye the ensuing weekend (Oct. 3), but that also could be too soon. Notre Dame has a second bye on Nov. 21, but Wake Forest is slated to play Duke that day. The ACC left its conference championship game open for either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 in case of such emergencies to provide a margin of error. Right now, it would seem that Dec. 12 date would be needed as a make-up day.

NOVEMBER 1963