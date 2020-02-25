News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-25 14:35:32 -0600') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Pass-Catchers Set Lofty Expectations For NFL Combine, 40-Times

Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@Andrew Mentock

Wide receiver Chase Claypool and tight end Cole Kmet weighed in at the NFL Scouting Combine on Monday with both checking in at well-over their weights listed on the 2019 Notre Dame roster.

Kmet, listed at 250 pounds, weighed in at 262 and Claypool, listed at 229 pounds, saw the number 238 when he stepped on the scale at the combine.

On Tuesday, they each had a chance to clarify their measurements and, as it turns out, both claimed that their weight is similar to what it was during the college football season.

SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool at the 2020 NFL Combine (Andrew Mentock)
Former Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool at the 2020 NFL Combine (Andrew Mentock)

"Notre Dame wasn't quite accurate," Kmet said. "I was playing around 255 to 260 during the year. That's where I was at. I'm up a couple of pounds from the season."

For Claypool, it was a different story.

The 6-4 wide receiver, who many scouts have speculated will move to tight end in the NFL, clarified that both his weigh-ins at the Senior Bowl and at the NFL Combine were slightly inaccurate.

"I weighed in in kind of light at the Senior Bowl," Claypool said. "I didn't really eat before the weigh-in or drink anything. I was probably more 233 that time and then I was super hydrated for this [combine] weigh in because of the travel across the country."

Either way, both players have big and athletic physiques at important NFL positions. They also roomed together while they trained for the combine in Southern California with Athletes First.

For months, Kmet has drawn comparisons to former New England Patriots great Rob Gronkowski — a conversation that only intensified after Kmet's measurements were released.


Kmet

Height: 6-5 6/8

Weight: 262

Hand: 10 4/8

Arm: 33

Wingspan: 79


Gronkowski

Height 6-6

Weight: 264

Hand Size: 10 3/4

Arm: 34 1/4

Wingspan: N/A


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}