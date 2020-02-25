Notre Dame Pass-Catchers Set Lofty Expectations For NFL Combine, 40-Times
Wide receiver Chase Claypool and tight end Cole Kmet weighed in at the NFL Scouting Combine on Monday with both checking in at well-over their weights listed on the 2019 Notre Dame roster.
Kmet, listed at 250 pounds, weighed in at 262 and Claypool, listed at 229 pounds, saw the number 238 when he stepped on the scale at the combine.
On Tuesday, they each had a chance to clarify their measurements and, as it turns out, both claimed that their weight is similar to what it was during the college football season.
"Notre Dame wasn't quite accurate," Kmet said. "I was playing around 255 to 260 during the year. That's where I was at. I'm up a couple of pounds from the season."
For Claypool, it was a different story.
The 6-4 wide receiver, who many scouts have speculated will move to tight end in the NFL, clarified that both his weigh-ins at the Senior Bowl and at the NFL Combine were slightly inaccurate.
"I weighed in in kind of light at the Senior Bowl," Claypool said. "I didn't really eat before the weigh-in or drink anything. I was probably more 233 that time and then I was super hydrated for this [combine] weigh in because of the travel across the country."
Either way, both players have big and athletic physiques at important NFL positions. They also roomed together while they trained for the combine in Southern California with Athletes First.
For months, Kmet has drawn comparisons to former New England Patriots great Rob Gronkowski — a conversation that only intensified after Kmet's measurements were released.
Height: 6-5 6/8
Weight: 262
Hand: 10 4/8
Arm: 33
Wingspan: 79
Height 6-6
Weight: 264
Hand Size: 10 3/4
Arm: 34 1/4
Wingspan: N/A
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news