"Notre Dame wasn't quite accurate," Kmet said. "I was playing around 255 to 260 during the year. That's where I was at. I'm up a couple of pounds from the season."

For Claypool, it was a different story.

The 6-4 wide receiver, who many scouts have speculated will move to tight end in the NFL, clarified that both his weigh-ins at the Senior Bowl and at the NFL Combine were slightly inaccurate.

"I weighed in in kind of light at the Senior Bowl," Claypool said. "I didn't really eat before the weigh-in or drink anything. I was probably more 233 that time and then I was super hydrated for this [combine] weigh in because of the travel across the country."

Either way, both players have big and athletic physiques at important NFL positions. They also roomed together while they trained for the combine in Southern California with Athletes First.

For months, Kmet has drawn comparisons to former New England Patriots great Rob Gronkowski — a conversation that only intensified after Kmet's measurements were released.





Kmet

Height: 6-5 6/8

Weight: 262

Hand: 10 4/8

Arm: 33

Wingspan: 79





Gronkowski

Height 6-6

Weight: 264

Hand Size: 10 3/4

Arm: 34 1/4

Wingspan: N/A



