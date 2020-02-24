News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-24 18:30:06 -0600') }} football Edit

What Were The Measurements For Kmet, Claypool, Finke At The NFL Combine?

Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@Andrew Mentock

On Monday, measurements were taken for three Notre Dame players: tight end Cole Kmet and receivers Chris Finke and Chase Claypool at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

The most surprising news to come from this was Claypool's weight.

SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription

Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet is one of three Notre Dame players who were measured at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine on Monday.
Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet is one of three Notre Dame players who were measured at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine on Monday. (Photo by Mike Miller)

According to John Nagy, the executive director of the Reese's Senior Bowl and an NFL Draft analyst with ESPN, Claypool weighed in at 229 pounds at the Senior Bowl last month, the same weight he was listed at on Notre Dame's official roster in 2019.

When he weighed in on Monday, at 238 pounds.

Based on this photo Claypool posted to his Twitter account last week, it appears the wideout only added good weight, but that won't be known for sure until he runs the 40-yard dash on Thursday?

Can he still run a 4.5?

The Rest of Monday's Measurements

Kmet:

Height: 6-5 6/8

Weight: 262

Hand: 10 4/8

Arm: 33

Wingspan: 79


Finke:

Height: 5-9 4/8

Weight: 186

Hand: 9

Arm: 29

Wingspan: 69 5/8


Claypool:

Height: 6-4 2/8

Weight: 238

Hand: 9 7/8

Arm: 32 4/8

Wingspan: 80


*These measurements of courtesy of Charles Robinson, a senior NFL reporter at Yahoo.

On Tuesday, we should also know the measurements for running back Tony Jones, who reported to the combine on Monday.

Blue and Gold Illustrated will also update this thread throughout the week with additional measurements for former Notre Dame players.

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}