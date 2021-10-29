Notre Dame OT target Aamil Wagner sets decision date

Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne offensive tackle Aamil Wagner tweeted Friday afternoon that he would be announcing his commitment Nov. 11. The finalists for the four-star class of 2022 prospect are Kentucky, Maryland, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State. Wagner was just on Notre Dame’s campus this past weekend, which may be his last visit before announcing his decision.

The Fighting Irish are on the short list for the four-star prospect.

He got to Notre Dame’s campus Oct. 23 at about 3 p.m., 30 minutes ahead of a scheduled meeting with Irish head coach Brian Kelly. “When I walked into the building, I saw a lot of coaches that I knew,” Wagner said. “I got a chance to see Coach [Mike] Mickens, Coach [Tommy] Rees and Coach [Jeff] Quinn before speaking with Coach Kelly. Coach Quinn gave me a big hug and checked up on me. “The meeting with Coach Kelly went pretty well. We talked for about 10 or 15 minutes. We caught up to see how I’m doing and where I’m at [with recruiting].” Notre Dame is clearly a school that has caught Wagner’s attention. “Every couple of days, I’ll talk on the phone with Coach Quinn, and he’ll say, ‘What do I need to do to get 59 (Wagner’s jersey number) in South Bend?’ Notre Dame has always done a good job of staying in the hunt,” he said. “I definitely like the school a lot. Notre Dame has done a great job of recruiting me from the academic, religious and culture aspects, and now I got to see the culture in action with the game day experience.”