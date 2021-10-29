Notre Dame OT target Aamil Wagner sets decision date
Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne offensive tackle Aamil Wagner tweeted Friday afternoon that he would be announcing his commitment Nov. 11.
The finalists for the four-star class of 2022 prospect are Kentucky, Maryland, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State.
Wagner was just on Notre Dame’s campus this past weekend, which may be his last visit before announcing his decision.
He got to Notre Dame’s campus Oct. 23 at about 3 p.m., 30 minutes ahead of a scheduled meeting with Irish head coach Brian Kelly.
“When I walked into the building, I saw a lot of coaches that I knew,” Wagner said. “I got a chance to see Coach [Mike] Mickens, Coach [Tommy] Rees and Coach [Jeff] Quinn before speaking with Coach Kelly. Coach Quinn gave me a big hug and checked up on me.
“The meeting with Coach Kelly went pretty well. We talked for about 10 or 15 minutes. We caught up to see how I’m doing and where I’m at [with recruiting].”
Notre Dame is clearly a school that has caught Wagner’s attention.
“Every couple of days, I’ll talk on the phone with Coach Quinn, and he’ll say, ‘What do I need to do to get 59 (Wagner’s jersey number) in South Bend?’ Notre Dame has always done a good job of staying in the hunt,” he said.
“I definitely like the school a lot. Notre Dame has done a great job of recruiting me from the academic, religious and culture aspects, and now I got to see the culture in action with the game day experience.”
The last two Rivals FutureCast predictions for Wagner went in favor of Kentucky. They will be a tough program to beat.
“I’m familiar with Kentucky,” Wagner recently told Rivals.com. “My brother [Ahmad, who’s now a GA at Kentucky] was recruited there out of high school and ended up choosing basketball and three years later he transferred to play football.
“I’ve known the coaches for a long time. On that Kentucky visit, it gave me a chance to see their new offense. During the offseason they brought in a new offensive coordinator from the [Los Angeles] Rams and their offensive line coach passed away and they brought in coach [Eric] Wolford so I wanted to see them and they really impressed me. A lot of concepts they run now are the same as my high school. I could see myself fitting into their offense."
Rivals ranks Wagner as America’s No. 23 offensive tackle and No. 202 overall player in the 2022 cycle per Rivals.
Stay tuned to BlueandGold.com for more on Wagner.
