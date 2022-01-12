Chansi Stuckey in line to be named Notre Dame's next wide receivers coach

He comes with a short coaching résumé, but apparently enough charisma to overcome it in Marcus Freeman’s eyes.

At least Chansi Stuckey, Notre Dame’s choice as DelVaughn Alexander’s replacement as its wide receivers coach, spent five seasons where his new players will eventually want to end up — the NFL.

A source confirmed the hiring, with an official announcement expected after Notre Dame's protracted vetting process runs its course.

The 38-year-old Clemson’s grad’s only season as a position coach was leading Baylor’s wide receivers room this past season. In 2020 he served in an offensive player development role at Clemson after serving as a grad assistant for the Tigers in 2019 in Stuckey’s first venture into the college football coaching world.

His path crossed briefly with current Notre Dame tight ends coach John McNulty in 2011, Stuckey's final NFL season.

In between playing and coaching, Stuckey dabbled in sports media and wealth management.

Stuckey played quarterback and wide receiver at Clemson (2003-06), earning All-ACC honors in 2006 and getting drafted in the seventh round the following spring by the New York Jets.

The biggest test for the Warner Robins, Ga., native at Notre Dame will be pulling in new elite talent at the wide receiver position for the Irish.

“When you’re a wide receiver coach, recruiting is your forte,” CBS recruiting analyst Tom Lemming said. “You make your name by putting a lot of time and effort into recruiting. Look at Alabama, Ohio State, LSU. They have the great players, so they make the coaches look great.

“That’s one position where recruiting is super important. Notre Dame cannot strike out on this coaching change. They’ve got to get one, get a great recruiter.”

Freeman initially went after former Ohio State teammate Brian Hartline, who has ascended to become one of the nation's top recruiters in his three seasons as a full-time coach with the Buckeyes after initially filling an interim role.

He'll have a raise and a new title (passing game coordinator) for staying put when the two teams meet to open the season Sept. 3 in Columbus, Ohio.

Purdue's JaMarcus Shephard reportedly interviewed for the job Tuesday, but Stuckey — in town to interview Wednesday — was the preference of Freeman and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Shephard reportedly will take the open job at Washington, for which he had previously interviewed.



Alabama receivers coach Holmon Wiggins was also in the mix.