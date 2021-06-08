Notre Dame Offers Three More Prospects From Irish Invasion
On Sunday shortly after the Irish Invasion camp concluded, Notre Dame offered seven prospects. And in the couple days afterwards, the Irish staff has extended three more scholarships to underclassmen defensive backs.
The morning after Harper Woods (Mich.) class of 2024 defensive back Jacob Oden camped at Notre Dame, he spoke again with the Irish staff, who decided to offer him a scholarship.
“I was really excited man,” Oden said about his new offer. “I watched them perform a lot last year, and it was great to be there.”
He spent most of his time during the camp working out at safety with first-year position coach Chris O’Leary.
“He was really cool and energetic,” Oden said. “The whole experience was great. I really like the feel of the whole campus and the athletics.”
Next up for Oden is Michigan June 13, West Virginia June 14 and Ohio State June 16. Oden, who stands at 6-1, 182 pounds, also holds offers from the likes of Kentucky, Maryland, Syracuse, Tennessee and West Virginia.
Less than an hour after the staff offered Oden, they were on a call with Roseville (Mich.) High class of 2023 defensive back Amare Snowden to extend the same news. Notre Dame joins schools such as Nebraska, Syracuse and West Virginia on his offer list.
“A lot,” Snowden said when asked what the Irish offer meant to him. “I was so excited; I love that school.”
Snowden enjoyed working with cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens, defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and the staff.
“The camp was organized great; I got a lot of reps,” Snowden added. “I think I did pretty good. It was a great experience, and the campus and facilities were very nice. I really like it.”
On Tuesday afternoon, the Irish extended yet another underclassman defensive back offer. Notre Dame is offer No. 2 for Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington class of 2023 athlete Micah Tease, whose first offer was from Pittsburgh March 7.
Four hours after he announced the Notre Dame offer on social media, Tease received offers from Iowa State and Texas Tech.
“The entire experience in South Bend was surreal,” Tease said. “I had a great time coming up and working out. I was able to walk in the stadium and tour the practice facilities. The campus and facilities were beautiful. It was my first time seeing them, and I really enjoyed it.
“Being offered by Notre Dame is mind blowing. ... I really appreciate the coaching staff for believing in me to offer me a scholarship.”
Tease worked out at both cornerback and receiver at the camp, spending time learning from Mickens, wide receivers coach Del Alexander and defensive backs assistant Kerry Cooks.
“All three of those guys are great coaches and mentors,” Tease said. “They truly put the time and effort to help me get better within those camp hours.”
Tease will also participate in camps at Arkansas, Baylor, Ole Miss and Oklahoma this month.
----
• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_ and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.