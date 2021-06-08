Notre Dame Offers Three More Prospects From Irish Invasion

On Sunday shortly after the Irish Invasion camp concluded, Notre Dame offered seven prospects. And in the couple days afterwards, the Irish staff has extended three more scholarships to underclassmen defensive backs. The morning after Harper Woods (Mich.) class of 2024 defensive back Jacob Oden camped at Notre Dame, he spoke again with the Irish staff, who decided to offer him a scholarship.

Oklahoma athlete Micah Tease pictured with Notre Dame coach Brian Polian.

“I was really excited man,” Oden said about his new offer. “I watched them perform a lot last year, and it was great to be there.” He spent most of his time during the camp working out at safety with first-year position coach Chris O’Leary. “He was really cool and energetic,” Oden said. “The whole experience was great. I really like the feel of the whole campus and the athletics.” Next up for Oden is Michigan June 13, West Virginia June 14 and Ohio State June 16. Oden, who stands at 6-1, 182 pounds, also holds offers from the likes of Kentucky, Maryland, Syracuse, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Less than an hour after the staff offered Oden, they were on a call with Roseville (Mich.) High class of 2023 defensive back Amare Snowden to extend the same news. Notre Dame joins schools such as Nebraska, Syracuse and West Virginia on his offer list. “A lot,” Snowden said when asked what the Irish offer meant to him. “I was so excited; I love that school.” Snowden enjoyed working with cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens, defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and the staff. “The camp was organized great; I got a lot of reps,” Snowden added. “I think I did pretty good. It was a great experience, and the campus and facilities were very nice. I really like it.”