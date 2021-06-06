Notre Dame Offers Seven Prospects From Irish Invasion Camp

After the event being cancelled in 2020 due to the NCAA’s recruiting dead period, Notre Dame’s Irish Invasion camp returned. Notre Dame’s premier camp of the month was on Sunday, with registration in the morning and late afternoon and the camp later in the day. Over 70 prospects participated in the event, and six players received scholarship offers from Notre Dame afterwards. Here’s a look at those prospects.

Four-star cornerback Justyn Rhett earned an offer from the Fighting Irish on Sunday.

Notre Dame is in a pretty good spot with its cornerback board already, but Baton Rouge (La.) University Laboratory School's Austin Ausberry was too good on Sunday for the Irish not to offer. Ausberry is a 6-1, 201 pound four-star player who ranks as the nation's No. 221 overall prospect and No. 16 cornerback in the 2022 class per Rivals. Arizona State, LSU, Mississippi State and Virginia are among his offers. Ausberry camped at Alabama on Saturday and earned an offer from the Crimson Tide.

Four-star class of 2023 athlete Jaiden Ausberry impressed as well at Irish Invasion. He received his scholarship offer from defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman as did his older brother, Austin. Ausberry ranks as Rivals' No. 24 recruit in the 2023 cycle. Florida, Georgia, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M and USC are among the schools with an offer on the table for Ausberry, who projects as a linebacker at the next level.

Irish Invasion was closed to the media, but we're told that Deerfield (Mass.) Academy wide receiver Elic Ayomanor put on a show during the camp, adding to Notre Dame's crowded wide receiver board. Ayomanor left Irish Invasion to head on an official visit to Vanderbilt. He'll also officially visit Tennessee this month.

Notre Dame is getting a head start on its 2024 quarterback boarding, offering Carlsbad (Calif.) High's Julian Sayin a couple days ago and Saline (Mich.) High's CJ Carr following Sunday's camp. Carr's first scholarship offer came from Michigan on Feb. 14, and he's added Michigan State, Central Michigan, Nebraska, Eastern Michigan and Indiana since, in addition to Notre Dame, of course. Carr is the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr.

Notre Dame became the fifth school to offer Indianapolis Cathedral class of 2023 defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert on Sunday, joining Iowa, Cincinnati, Indiana and Purdue, in that order. Rivals lists Gilbert at a massive 6-5, 270 pounds as a sophomore.

St. Louis De Smet cornerback Christian Gray is one of the hottest prospects in the country, and his streak of offers continues with Notre Dame. On June 2, he earned an offer from Ohio State to kick things off, then added Arizona State, Kent State, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Iowa and Notre Dame. He also earned a bump to four-star status per Rivals this week.