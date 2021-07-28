Notre Dame Offers 2023 QB Avery Johnson: ‘I Was Smiling From Ear To Ear’

Notre Dame’s cookout recruiting event on July 27 had been hyped up for weeks, but what flew under the radar was that the Fighting Irish had a few players work out for the coaching staff. Avery Johnson went into this week not planning on throwing for the Notre Dame coaching staff. However, that’s exactly what the class of 2023 quarterback from Maize (Kan.) High ended up doing. “Coach [Tommy] Rees asked me Monday if I wanted to throw, and obviously, I took that opportunity,” Johnson said. “When I got there, he asked me if I wanted to run the 40 and do the broad jump and shuttle, and with my competitive nature, I didn’t want to turn any of that down.” Johnson reports that he ran a 4.60 in the 40-yard dash, which validates his speed as a dual-threat quarterback.

The Fighting Irish offered the dual-threat quarterback from Kansas on Wednesday.

“We started off with a couple of drills, and then I was throwing to stationary receivers,” continued Johnson. “I got with this 2024 tight end [Jack Larsen] and threw to him, and he did well. Overall, I had a pretty good day.” The visit ended with Johnson receiving an offer from Notre Dame, so it certainly was a successful visit. “It didn’t happen until the very end of the visit,” Johnson said about receiving his verbal scholarship offer from the Irish. “He told me that he talked to Coach [Brian] Kelly, and they chatted about me for a little bit. Coach Kelly came over and talked to me and my family for a little bit and said he wanted to offer me a scholarship. I was smiling from ear to ear; I couldn’t be more excited and blessed.” Johnson wasn’t sure if he’d receive an offer from Notre Dame, but he was glad he was able to compete for it. “When I’m coming into a visit, I’m wanting to meet the coaches and build relationships,” Johnson explained. “Obviously, if I like the place, I’m going to want the offer, but I think you have to go in with a mindset where you have to earn the offer. “I was trying to the best of my abilities to earn the offer, and it paid off in the end.” Johnson’s competitive spirit drives him. He also believes it drives Irish offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees. “The thing I like most about Coach Rees is that he’s like me in that sense that we have a very competitive nature,” added Johnson. Whenever you can be on the same page as the person calling plays, an offense can be really dangerous. I feel like we can really get along as people and be dangerous to the college football world.”