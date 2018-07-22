After signing a class of five in 2018, Mike Brey and company are working with limited numbers in the 2019 class with just two available scholarships. The staff has zeroed in on several targets, but continues to evaluate other potential options and a new name is on the board. Per Rivals analyst Corey Evans, Notre Dame has extended an offer to 2019 forward Chris Ledlum of Staten Island (N.Y.) St. Peter. The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder ranks as the No. 136 player nationally.

Ledlum holds offers from Boston College, Florida, Pittsburgh, Penn State, Seton Hall, St. John's, Georgia, Virginia Tech, Illinois, Iowa and TCU, among others. Eric Bossi recently had this to say about Ledlum's game on the court. "Ledlum is one of the hardest working and most aggressive players that Rivals.com has seen in the class of 2019," Bossi explained. "He can be a tough cover as either a physical and skilled wing or a fourth guard who defends big men in a small ball system. "He's got parts of P.J. Tucker, Desi Rodriguez and Miles Bridges in his game and looks like a legitimate high major recruit at this point. He's worth going on for anybody -- especially programs with high level academics and basketball -- that needs a versatile wing because of of his versatility and toughness." Frontcourt remains the priority for the Irish staff in the class, but Brey and company will add to the wings if the right fit is available to add to a big.