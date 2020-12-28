Notre Dame’s offensive line had an out-of-body experience in the ACC Championship Game. After its play through 10 games, the idea of any such gamee felt as preposterous as an Aaron Rodgers multi-interception game. Or a Gordon Ramsay overcooked meal. Something that elicits a crooked eyebrow and an audible “whoa” the moment you see it. A unit that is arguably the nation’s best was outplayed and off-kilter in a 34-10 loss to Clemson six weeks after it handled the Tigers’ front seven as if they were some middling ACC foe. A healthier, hungry unit punched back and landed some haymakers.

Notre Dame’s offensive line had a forgettable day in the ACC Championship against Clemson. (ACC)

It sacked quarterback Ian Book six times and sent him scrambling several others. Running back Kyren Williams mustered 50 yards on 15 carries. For the first time this year, Pro Football Focus gave the line sub-60 grades in pass- and run-blocking. PFF charged none of the sacks and six of the 16 allowed pressures to the linemen, but that’s of little solace. A unit that prides itself on an ability to match physicality with anyone couldn’t do so. Whatever method the Irish use to try and keep pace with Alabama’s sizzling offense in Friday’s relocated Rose Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN), they’ll need more from the front five that buoyed their own scoring efforts all year and is a Joe Moore Award finalist. “It just comes back to the details,” right guard Tommy Kraemer said. “You know, it's not one thing or two things. It's just being detailed in everything we do, whether it's watching a little bit more film or getting a little bit more drills after practice.”

Linemen and coaches alike agree on the importance of getting the ground game back to its prior levels. Even after the ACC Championship, Notre Dame is averaging 5.8 yards per rush when removing sacks. It’s a steady presence that has kept the offense on schedule and in shorter third downs, the key to a 49.7 percent conversion rate that ranks ninth nationally. In the Clemson rematch, though, Notre Dame faced zero third downs with fewer than 5 yards to go. Naturally, it converted only three of 12 chances. The Irish allowed five non-sack tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage, along with the six quarterback takedowns. “We need to run the ball,” left tackle Liam Eichenberg said. “It didn't show up in the last game. They showed us some looks that we weren't ready for, we weren't prepared for. And we took bad approaches. “This week our coaching staff has done a better job at preparing us. For the future practices as well, I feel like they have a good plan.” There’s one spot still left to settle on the line. Senior Josh Lugg and sophomore Zeke Correll have both started at center since Jarrett Patterson suffered a season-ending foot injury Nov. 14. Lugg has started the last two games. Correll is a month removed from an ankle issue that held him out of the Dec. 5 win over Syracuse. “We're getting closer to that,” Brian Kelly said. “I think today will probably put us at a decision as to who will be the starter. But they're both competing. They both have been getting first-team reps. And, quite frankly, I think after today we'll make a decision.”