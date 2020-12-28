The question had yet to be directly posed, but Brian Kelly answered it anyway.

Only a matter of time before it would be. If anyone played a game of word association with the college football masses, a common first answer when mentioning Alabama and Notre Dame would surely be 2012 — the year of that BCS National Championship Game waxing. The natural follow-up is to wonder what’s different eight years later, when they’re finally meeting again, this time in the College Football Playoff on Jan. 1.

So Kelly got in front of it.