Big board check-in: Notre Dame’s 2025 NFL Draft projections two weeks out

The 2025 NFL Draft will begin in two weeks.
It's become increasingly likely that no Notre Dame player will be drafted in the first round on the opening night of the draft on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisc. But the Irish should have several selections in the following rounds that Friday and Saturday.
NFL teams will continue to evaluate Notre Dame's prospects following the March 27 Pro Day on ND's campus. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison, who didn't complete a workout at the NFL Scouting Combine or ND's Pro Day, is set to hold a "positional workout" for teams on Monday, April 21 at Phoenix Brophy Prep, where Morrison went to high school. ESPN's Adam Schefter shared details of Morrison's planned private workout.
Inside ND Sports examined the position rankings and big boards from six outlets covering this year's NFL Draft. Here's how they have Notre Dame's draft prospect ranked.
CB Benjamin Morrison
NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah: No. 40 overall, No. 5 cornerback
Yahoo Sports: No. 45 overall, No. 5 cornerback
Pro Football Focus: No. 48 overall, No. 7 cornerback
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.: No. 7 cornerback
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: No. 69 overall, No. 10 cornerback
The Ringer’s Danny Kelly: No. 75 overall, No. 8 cornerback
S Xavier Watts
PFF: No. 34 overall, No. 2 safety
Brugler: No. 54 overall, No. 3 safety
Kelly: No. 68 overall, No. 3 safety
Kiper: No. 3 safety
QB Riley Leonard
PFF: No. 124 overall, No. 5 quarterback
Brugler: No. 10 quarterback
Kiper: T-10 quarterback
LB Jack Kiser
PFF: No. 138 overall, No. 8 linebacker
Brugler: No. 12 linebacker
DL Rylie Mills
PFF: No. 144 overall, No. 19 interior defensive lineman
Brugler: No. 23 defensive tackle
TE Mitchell Evans
PFF: No. 148 overall, No. 8 tight end
Kiper: No. 9 tight end
Brugler: No. 9 tight end
DE R.J. Oben
PFF: No. 164 overall, No. 29 edge defender
Brugler: No. 38 edge defender
WR Beaux Collins
PFF: No. 234 overall, No. 37 wide receiver
Brugler: No. 42 wide receiver
DT Howard Cross III
PFF: No. 291 overall, No. 28 defensive tackle
Brugler: No. 34 defensive tackle
Remaining projections
DB Jordan Clark
Brugler: No. 46 cornerback
WR Kris Mitchell
Brugler: No. 69 WR wide receiver
WR Jayden Harrison
Brugler: No. 86 wide receiver
DB Rod Heard II
Brugler: No. 88 cornerback
RB Devyn Ford
Brugler: No. 112 RB
DB Max Hurleman
Brugler: No. 115 S
TE Davis Sherwood
Brugler: No. 148 TE
Sources cited:
► Top 25 big board and position rankings by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. (updated March 31)
► Top 50 big board by NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah (updated April 2)
► Top 50 consensus big board by Charles McDonald and Nate Tice of Yahoo Sports (updated April 9)
► Top 85 big board by The Ringer’s Danny Kelly (updated April 9)
► Top 345 draft prospects by Pro Football Focus (updated April 6)
► The Beast by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler (updated April 9)
