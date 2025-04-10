Published Apr 10, 2025
Big board check-in: Notre Dame’s 2025 NFL Draft projections two weeks out
Tyler James  •  InsideNDSports
The 2025 NFL Draft will begin in two weeks.

It's become increasingly likely that no Notre Dame player will be drafted in the first round on the opening night of the draft on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisc. But the Irish should have several selections in the following rounds that Friday and Saturday.

NFL teams will continue to evaluate Notre Dame's prospects following the March 27 Pro Day on ND's campus. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison, who didn't complete a workout at the NFL Scouting Combine or ND's Pro Day, is set to hold a "positional workout" for teams on Monday, April 21 at Phoenix Brophy Prep, where Morrison went to high school. ESPN's Adam Schefter shared details of Morrison's planned private workout.

Inside ND Sports examined the position rankings and big boards from six outlets covering this year's NFL Draft. Here's how they have Notre Dame's draft prospect ranked.

CB Benjamin Morrison

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah: No. 40 overall, No. 5 cornerback

Yahoo Sports: No. 45 overall, No. 5 cornerback

Pro Football Focus: No. 48 overall, No. 7 cornerback

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.: No. 7 cornerback

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: No. 69 overall, No. 10 cornerback

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly: No. 75 overall, No. 8 cornerback

S Xavier Watts

PFF: No. 34 overall, No. 2 safety

Brugler: No. 54 overall, No. 3 safety

Kelly: No. 68 overall, No. 3 safety

Kiper: No. 3 safety

QB Riley Leonard

PFF: No. 124 overall, No. 5 quarterback

Brugler: No. 10 quarterback

Kiper: T-10 quarterback

LB Jack Kiser

PFF: No. 138 overall, No. 8 linebacker

Brugler: No. 12 linebacker

DL Rylie Mills

PFF: No. 144 overall, No. 19 interior defensive lineman

Brugler: No. 23 defensive tackle

TE Mitchell Evans

PFF: No. 148 overall, No. 8 tight end

Kiper: No. 9 tight end

Brugler: No. 9 tight end

DE R.J. Oben

PFF: No. 164 overall, No. 29 edge defender

Brugler: No. 38 edge defender

WR Beaux Collins

PFF: No. 234 overall, No. 37 wide receiver

Brugler: No. 42 wide receiver

DT Howard Cross III

PFF: No. 291 overall, No. 28 defensive tackle

Brugler: No. 34 defensive tackle

Remaining projections  

DB Jordan Clark

Brugler: No. 46 cornerback

WR Kris Mitchell

Brugler: No. 69 WR wide receiver

WR Jayden Harrison

Brugler: No. 86 wide receiver

DB Rod Heard II

Brugler: No. 88 cornerback

RB Devyn Ford

Brugler: No. 112 RB

DB Max Hurleman

Brugler: No. 115 S

TE Davis Sherwood

Brugler: No. 148 TE

Sources cited:

Top 25 big board and position rankings by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. (updated March 31)

Top 50 big board by NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah (updated April 2)

Top 50 consensus big board by Charles McDonald and Nate Tice of Yahoo Sports (updated April 9)

Top 85 big board by The Ringer’s Danny Kelly (updated April 9)

Top 345 draft prospects by Pro Football Focus (updated April 6)

The Beast by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler (updated April 9)

---------------------------------------------------------------

