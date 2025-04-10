Big board check-in: Notre Dame’s 2025 NFL Draft projections two weeks out

The 2025 NFL Draft will begin in two weeks.

It's become increasingly likely that no Notre Dame player will be drafted in the first round on the opening night of the draft on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisc. But the Irish should have several selections in the following rounds that Friday and Saturday.

NFL teams will continue to evaluate Notre Dame's prospects following the March 27 Pro Day on ND's campus. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison, who didn't complete a workout at the NFL Scouting Combine or ND's Pro Day, is set to hold a "positional workout" for teams on Monday, April 21 at Phoenix Brophy Prep, where Morrison went to high school. ESPN's Adam Schefter shared details of Morrison's planned private workout.

