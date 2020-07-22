Notre Dame Moves Up Three Spots In Rivals Recruiting Rankings
With the addition of Encino (Calif.) Crespi cornerback Chance Tucker on Wednesday, the Irish gained 75 points to its 2021 class ranking according to the Rivals formula.
With its 13 verbals, Notre Dame has accumulated a total of 1,460 points. For context, Ohio State, which has the No. 1 class in the country, has 19 commitments and 2,885 total points. At No. 10 is Miami, which has 19 pledges and 1,880 points.
Before Tucker’s commitment, Notre Dame was at No. 17 in the class rankings. His pledge moved the Irish past Wisconsin, Oklahoma and Iowa, respectively, and they currently sit at No. 14 in the country.
When sorting by average star ranking, Notre Dame is No. 13 in the country. It averages 3.46 stars per recruit, which is better than Michigan (3.4), Wisconsin (3.33) and Florida State (3.23) for comparison’s sake.
Of the schools in the top 15, Notre Dame is tied for the lowest amount of 2021 commits with Clemson.
Notre Dame has several additional spots available in the 2021 class and adding them to the fold will give them a boost in the rankings. Of course, other schools will add more commits as well, but the Fighting Irish’s class is not close to being full.
If the Irish add a commitment from Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive lineman Rocco Spindler on Aug. 8, Notre Dame would add 161 points. This would push Notre Dame up to the No. 12 spot based on the current rankings.
For more details on the Rivals rankings formula, click here.
Tucker is Notre Dame’s fourth defensive back pledge of the class and is expected to be a lockdown cornerback for the Fighting Irish.
“I like Tucker’s game a lot, and my sense is when I see him during his senior season his ranking is going to move up as well,” Rivals.com analyst Adam Gorney said. “He has great instincts to step in front of passes or bait the quarterback into making a bad throw. If he’s not picking a pass off, Tucker is getting his head around to poke the ball away or make it really difficult for receivers.”
