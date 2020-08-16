The Notre Dame coaching staff moved in silence and flipped Los Gatos (Calif.) High defensive end Will Schweitzer from his Nebraska commitment on Sunday. Schweitzer's pledge moved Notre Dame up a spot in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. The Fighting Irish came into Sunday with the No. 12 class in the country, and Schweitzer — the nation's No. 26 defensive end and No. 41 player in California — added 90 points to its class total. The Irish leapfrogged North Carolina for the No. 11 spot and now have 1,951points according to the Rivals.com formula.

Brian Kelly is closing in on a top 10 recruiting class. (Photo by Angela Driskell)

LSU is one spot ahead of the Irish and has 93 more points of Brian Kelly's class. For further context, Oregon has the No. 5 class and 18 commitments — the same number as Notre Dame — but has 2,259 points. Ohio State, which has the No. 1 class in the country, has 18 commitments as well and 2,670 total points. When sorting by average star ranking, Notre Dame has the No. 15 class in the country with an average of 3.39 stars per recruit. The Irish are directly above Utah, Auburn, Michigan and Tennessee, respectively. For more details on the Rivals rankings formula, click here. Notre Dame only has a few spots remaining in the 2021 class and are looking to strike big. Atlanta Pace Academy wide receiver Jayden Thomas and Ewa Beach (Hawai’i) Campbell athlete Titus Mokiao-Atimalala are key Irish targets, and their four-star status would give the class ranking a boost.