The only six schools in front of Notre Dame are Ohio State, Michigan, Miami, Alabama, LSU and Clemson.

Notre Dame leapfrogged Florida and now has a total score of 1,881. The Irish also remain in front of schools like Georgia, Penn State and USC.

The Fighting Irish moved up one spot to No. 7 after landing an important commitment from three-star Southaven (Miss.) cornerback Caleb Offord .

Notre Dame currently holds 16 verbal commitments — one five-star prospect, nine four-star prospects, five three-star prospects and one two-star prospect.

At 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Offord is ranked as the No. 61 cornerback in the country and No. 23 overall prospect in the state of Mississippi, per Rivals.com.

Offord has a 5.6 recruit rating, which means he is considered among the region’s top prospects and generally among the nation’s top 800-850 prospects overall.

"Offord is a unique player that has a wide gap between what he is and what he can be," wrote BGI's Bryan Driskell. "He plays cornerback for Southaven, so let’s begin talking about how he would fit in there for the Irish. Notre Dame loves length at cornerback, and Offord has truly elite length.

"At 6-foot-1 he has the height teams covet, but his arm length is special. A source I spoke with said that Offord has 34-inch arms, which is quite rare for a defensive back."

Offord is the third defensive back in Notre Dame's 2020 recruiting class, joining fellow three-star prospects Landen Bartleson and Clarence Lewis.

Of Notre Dame’s 16 commits, eight are ranked inside the Rivals250.