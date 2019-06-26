Notre Dame has a nationally ranked recruiting class. (Bill Panzica)

Notre Dame is once again closing in on a Top 5 recruiting class. The Fighting Irish moved up two spots to No. 6 after landing an important commitment from three-star St. John's (Mass.) wide receiver Jay Brunelle. Notre Dame leapfrogged Michigan and Georgia and now has a total score of 1,806. The Irish also remain in front of schools like Ohio State, Penn State and USC. The only five schools in front of Notre Dame are Florida, Miami, Alabama, LSU and Clemson.

Notre Dame currently holds 15 verbal commitments — one five-star prospect, nine four-star prospects, four three-star prospects and one two-star prospect. At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Brunelle is ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect in the state of Massachusetts, per Rivals.com Brunelle has a 5.6 recruit rating, which means he is considered among the region’s top prospects and generally among the nation’s top 800-850 prospects overall.