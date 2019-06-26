Notre Dame Moves Past Michigan, Georgia In National Recruiting Rankings
Notre Dame is once again closing in on a Top 5 recruiting class.
The Fighting Irish moved up two spots to No. 6 after landing an important commitment from three-star St. John's (Mass.) wide receiver Jay Brunelle.
Notre Dame leapfrogged Michigan and Georgia and now has a total score of 1,806. The Irish also remain in front of schools like Ohio State, Penn State and USC.
The only five schools in front of Notre Dame are Florida, Miami, Alabama, LSU and Clemson.
Notre Dame currently holds 15 verbal commitments — one five-star prospect, nine four-star prospects, four three-star prospects and one two-star prospect.
At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Brunelle is ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect in the state of Massachusetts, per Rivals.com
Brunelle has a 5.6 recruit rating, which means he is considered among the region’s top prospects and generally among the nation’s top 800-850 prospects overall.
"Brunelle is long, he shows good vertical speed and his ball skills are outstanding," wrote BGI's Bryan Driskell. "His body control when the ball is in the air is without question his greatest weapon, and it makes him a legitimate red zone weapon.
"Brunelle is a strong young athlete as well, and he uses that strength as a pass catcher to position his body and out-play defenders for the ball, and he uses it to thrive as a blocker."
Brunelle is the second wide receiver commit in Notre Dame's 2020 recruiting class, joining five-star prospect Jordan Johnson.
Of Notre Dame’s 15 commits, eight are ranked inside the Rivals250.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI.
• Like us on Facebook.