By landing Corona (Calif.) Centennial cornerback Jaden Mickey on Sunday, Notre Dame jumped into Rivals’ top five in the 2022 recruiting rankings nine months from the December National Signing Day. Yes, it’s very early in the 2022 cycle and there is so much more movement to be had in the rankings before it’s all said and done but tracking them early on is still interesting.

Brian Kelly currently has a top five class in the Rivals 2022 recruiting, but it is very early. (Photo by Mike Miller)

As a four-star prospect outside the Rivals250 with a 5.8 recruit ranking, Mickey gave Notre Dame’s 2022 class 105 points. The Irish’s total improved to 1,059, which moved Brian Kelly’s program past Penn State and Texas A&M to the No. 5 spot. Ohio State, LSU, Georgia and Oklahoma are the four teams ahead of Notre Dame in the rankings, respectively. For comparison’s sake, the Buckeye’s class has 1,861 total points with its 11 commitments. If Notre Dame is able to beat out Michigan and Wisconsin for Traverse City (Mich.) Central inside linebacker Joshua Burnham next Wednesday, the Irish would add 144 points to its total. If no more commitments are added to the teams ahead of Notre Dame, then the Irish would jump ahead of Oklahoma for the No. 4 spot and be on the heels at Georgia for the No. 3 position. For more details on the Rivals rankings formula, click here.