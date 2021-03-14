Corona (Calif.) Centennial’s Jaden Mickey has given his verbal pledge to Notre Dame, providing the Fighting Irish a four-star cornerback commitment they coveted in the 2022 class. Mickey narrowed down his recruitment to California, Northwestern, Notre Dame and Oregon before choosing the Fighting Irish. He went into a Zoom call last Monday with Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens without the intention to commit, but by the end of the call, he informed the Irish staff that he wanted to give his verbal pledge. “Notre Dame is Notre Dame,” Mickey told BlueandGold.com. “There’s great football and academics there. After I was on the zoom call with Coach Freeman, I knew he was a good coach because of what he did at Cincinnati. It was amazing. “I felt comfortable with him and Coach Mickens and thought I can fit in there.”

The following day, Mickey hopped on a Zoom call with Brian Kelly to inform the Irish head coach of his decision as well. “They’re one of the top schools in the country,” Mickey added. “The tradition behind Notre Dame’s name is great, and they have one of the biggest alumni bases.” Without special teams coordinator Brian Polian, the Irish may have never offered Mickey in the first place. Polian, who recruits the West Coast for Notre Dame, got into contact with Mickey early this year and offered the four-star prospect on Feb. 4. “I really appreciate Coach Polian,” Mickey said. “We were in contact for about three weeks before he offered, and then we hopped on a few zoom calls with me. He presented straight facts to me — no fluff. He talked about Notre Dame’s academics and what it can do for you.” The 6-0, 175-pounder feels that he’ll fit in well in the Notre Dame defense. “They play a lot of man,” Mickey noted. “It’s about being aggressive and getting off a block to make a tackle. I feel like I can do that well. They play some zone, which I can do, too. I feel like I can fit in any defense, and this defense can really prepare me for the league.”