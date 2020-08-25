Avon (Ind.) High’s Blake Fisher is Notre Dame’s highest ranked commitment in the 2021 class and was elevated to five-star status by Rivals on Monday morning. Fisher, who ranks as the No. 19 prospect in America, is one of five Irish pledges in the updated Rivals100. Because there was no camp circuit and very limited opportunities to see class of 2021 prospects for the past few months, this is a smaller update from the Rivals team of analyst, but there was still some notable movement to report. Another positive move for the Irish commits was Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale cornerback Philip Riley being boosted from an unranked nationally four-star prospect into the Rivals250. The 6-1, 190-pounder is listed as the nation’s No. 240 prospect.

Florida cornerback Philip Riley moved into the national rankings. (Rivals.com)

“His coverage skills on film compare favorable to some other guys at his position,” Rivals.com Florida analyst Rob Cassidy said about Riley’s updated ranking. “He’s a versatile guy. He closes pretty quickly because he has solid length. “I think he has incredible ball skills and is the kind of guy who could play wide receiver if he needed to. He won’t because he’s turning into a polished defensive back, but he has great hands. He can cover the slot and a lot of different wide receivers. [Notre Dame] will be able to move him around the field.” The notable faller among Notre Dame’s commit list in the national rankings was San Diego (Calif.) Helix quarterback Tyler Buchner, who dropped 34 spots and sits at No. 80 in the Rivals100. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney doesn’t believe there’s any reason for panic here. “It might look significant, but it's not a major move down,” Gorney noted. ‘He did struggle at the Elite 11 and was O.K. at the QB Collective event, so we thought it was necessary not to plummet him down the rankings by any means but definitely re-adjust some of the guys at the top – and that meant Buchner slid a little.