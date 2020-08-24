Notre Dame Commit Blake Fisher Elevated To Five-Star Status
Avon (Ind.) High offensive tackle and Notre Dame commitment Blake Fisher received big honors on Monday.
The 6-6, 330-pounder was elevated to five-star status by Rivals.com. In the newest rankings update for the 2021 class, Rivals lists Fisher as the nation’s No. 19 prospect and the No. 4 offensive tackle in the entire country.
“Fisher has always been impressively athletic for his size, but there was a concern he could get too big and lose his mobility,” Rivals.com midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt said. “This summer, however, Fisher emerged from the spring lockdown in the best shape we have ever seen him.”
Fisher didn’t need any attention from colleges as an Irish commit and a borderline five-star prospect at the time of the Midwest Exposure Camp back in late June, but he did want to impress those in attendance.
And that he did.
“He was leaner and quicker but still a dominant, physical force,” added Helmholdt, who was at the camp.
When Rivals unveiled its initial national rankings for the 2021 class last summer, Fisher sat just outside five-star status and was the No. 14 player nationally. In the past year, he’s taken very small slides (no more than two spots per update) as other prospects moved up, but the Rivals team continued eyeing him as being on the cusp of five-star status.
“Getting my fifth star is a blessing, and I am honored,” Fisher said. “I have been working for this, and I’m not even close to being finished.
“I still believe I have a chip on my shoulder. I still have haters and doubters. I still have things to work and improve on. This is just another accomplishment that I have to keep proving why I deserve it.”
Notre Dame’s last offensive line recruit with a five-star ranking was Quenton Nelson, who finished as the nation’s No. 29 overall prospect and No. 3 offensive tackle in the 2014 class.
Nelson played in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl following his senior season, and Fisher is committed to play in the prestigious all-star game this winter – now simply renamed the All-American Bowl.
If Fisher keeps his five-star ranking, he will be the third in Notre Dame history in the Rivals.com era, joining Nelson and Sam Young back in the 2006 class.
Fisher committed to Notre Dame in June of 2019 over the likes of Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State and many others. He is completely firm in his pledge to the Fighting Irish and actively recruits other prospects to join him in South Bend.
