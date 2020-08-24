Avon (Ind.) High offensive tackle and Notre Dame commitment Blake Fisher received big honors on Monday. The 6-6, 330-pounder was elevated to five-star status by Rivals.com. In the newest rankings update for the 2021 class, Rivals lists Fisher as the nation’s No. 19 prospect and the No. 4 offensive tackle in the entire country. “Fisher has always been impressively athletic for his size, but there was a concern he could get too big and lose his mobility,” Rivals.com midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt said. “This summer, however, Fisher emerged from the spring lockdown in the best shape we have ever seen him.”

If his ranking holds, Fisher will be the third five-star Notre Dame offensive lineman in the Rivals era.

Fisher didn’t need any attention from colleges as an Irish commit and a borderline five-star prospect at the time of the Midwest Exposure Camp back in late June, but he did want to impress those in attendance. And that he did. “He was leaner and quicker but still a dominant, physical force,” added Helmholdt, who was at the camp. When Rivals unveiled its initial national rankings for the 2021 class last summer, Fisher sat just outside five-star status and was the No. 14 player nationally. In the past year, he’s taken very small slides (no more than two spots per update) as other prospects moved up, but the Rivals team continued eyeing him as being on the cusp of five-star status. “Getting my fifth star is a blessing, and I am honored,” Fisher said. “I have been working for this, and I’m not even close to being finished.