Mock draft season operates at its optimal mania in April. The 2021 NFL Draft is April 29 through May 1, and with each approaching day, the volume of mock drafts across the interwebs grows to torrential levels. Here, though, we’ll be tracking the latest news and updating frequently with Notre Dame players and their latest projected landing spots as the mock draft, big board and position rankings churn rolls on.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (No. 6) and Liam Eichenberg (No. 74) are Notre Dame’s top two draft prospects this year. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Wednesday, April 14: Eight Ex-Irish Players In The Athletic’s Seven-Round Mock

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler released a full mock draft of all 259 picks Wednesday and included eight Notre Dame players in it. The first, unsurprisingly, was linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, at No. 19 to the Washington Football team. The 2020 Butkus Award Winner and unanimous All-American had 62 tackles (11.0 for loss), 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups and three forced fumbles in 2020. “Whether he lines up over the slot or in a more traditional stack role, the Notre Dame product, who grew up just south of D.C., is a dynamic do-it-all defender,” Brugler wrote. Offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg was next up, at No. 54 to the Indianapolis Colts. Two more Notre Dame players are Day 2 picks in Brugler's mock: tight end Tommy Tremble (No. 73, Carolina Panthers) and guard Aaron Banks (No. 78, Minnesota Vikings). Four more appeared on Day 3, starting with offensive lineman Robert Hainsey in the fourth round (107th overall, New York Jets). Defensive end Ade Ogundeji (fourth round, 142nd, Green Bay Packers), defensive end Daelin Hayes (fifth round, 153rd, Detroit Lions) and quarterback Ian Book (seventh round, 231st, Miami Dolphins).

Tuesday, April 13: Owusu-Koramoah, Eichenberg In First Round Of Sports Illustrated’s Latest Mock

The latest mock draft from Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr projects Notre Dame's first-round left tackle streak to reach four players and cover all 11 seasons of Brian Kelly's tenure as head coach. Orr has Eichenberg, a three-year starter at left tackle, as the No.31 pick to the Kansas City Chiefs. "The Chiefs need offensive line talent in the pipeline and Eichenberg, who didn’t allow a single sack of quarterback Ian Book last year, fits the bill nicely," Orr wrote. Owusu-Koramoah is the No. 29 pick to the Green Bay Packers in Orr's mock. Elsewhere, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest one Tuesday, a two-rounder, and had Notre Dame's top two prospects in it. Owusu-Koramoah was the No. 19 pick to Washington, and Eichenberg was a second-rounder at No. 58 to the Baltimore Ravens. "I like the fit of Owusu-Koramoah, though, as a three-down off-ball linebacker with cover skills," Kiper wrote. "He's extremely versatile -- he lined up as a slot corner for the Fighting Irish at times last season -- and fast. He must improve as a tackler, but he should slot in as an instant-impact player for a defense that is already one of the league's best."

Monday, April 12: Aaron Banks In Second Round

CBS Sports Ryan Wilson’s two-round mock has three Notre Dame players in it. The usual suspects appear: Owusu-Koramoah (No. 31 overall, Kansas City Chiefs) and Eichenberg (No. 54, Colts). Banks comes three picks later, at 56th overall to the Seattle Seahawks. It’s on the higher end of his draft range, but several draft analysts view him as a potential Day 2 selection. Banks is No. 99 on The Athletic’s Dane Brugler’s top 100 big board. He is Brugler’s No. 10-ranked interior lineman and Sporting News’ No. 7 guard. FOX Sports’ Rob Rang, though, has him ranked No. 53 overall. Elsewhere, Pro Football Focus’ April 12 mock has Owusu-Koramoah going 26th overall to the Cleveland Browns. “Owusu-Koramoah has elite quickness and speed for a linebacker, and he also earned one of the best PFF coverage grades in the nation in the slot, regardless of position,” PFF analyst Sam Monson wrote. “JOK could bring some elite versatility to the Browns' coverage unit.”

Thursday, April 8: Owusu-Koramoah In Top 15