Third-seeded Notre Dame completed its title run Monday with a 13-9 victory over No. 1 seed Duke at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

In its sixth appearance in the men's lacrosse Final Four and third appearance in the national championship game, Notre Dame won its first national title in program history.

The Irish dominated the first half with a 6-1 halftime lead, but Duke responded with force in the third quarter to tie the game at 7 with 1:01 left in the quarter. Notre Dame regained control of the game with the next three goals, two of which came in the final minute of the third quarter.

Head coach Kevin Corrigan, the longest tenured men's lacrosse coach in Division I, has led Notre Dame's program since the 1989 season.

In the previous five NCAA Tournament meetings between Notre Dame and Duke, the Blue Devils were victorious and ended the Irish season.

