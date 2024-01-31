Jacob Groves seemingly couldn’t miss. He barely did for the first 30 minutes of Virginia’s 65-53 home win over Notre Dame men’s basketball. The 6-foot-9 forward made five of his six shot attempts in the first half at John Paul Jones Area in Charlottesville, Va., all of which came from behind the 3-point line. He played a big role in the Cavaliers (16-5, 7-3) taking a 38-23 lead into halftime. Groves’ teammates did most of the heavy lifting in the second half as he waited nearly 11 minutes to take and miss his first attempt. He finished with 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting from 3. In Notre Dame’s 76-54 victory over Virginia in South Bend on Dec. 30, Groves scored just four points in 18 minutes as a starter. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTcyNzY2NjIyMCZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

