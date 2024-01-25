SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Jim Larrañaga came into Purcell Pavilion worried about Notre Dame’s size. The Miami men’s basketball head coach saw a starting lineup with three forwards — 6-foot-9 Tae Davis, 6-10 Carey Booth and 6-10 Kebba Njie — and 6-7 guard J.R. Konieczny and wondered if his team could handle all that length. So much so that he added more size at guard to his own starting lineup. But Notre Dame’s two 6-10 forwards spent the entire second half on the bench in a 73-61 loss to Miami. Head coach Micah Shrewsberry didn’t like the effort they expended in the first half. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTcyMTMyNjI5OSZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Advertisement

More Content ► MBB: Second-half woes evident in Notre Dame loss at Boston College ► MBB: Five things we learned about Notre Dame in loss to Florida State ► Notre Dame football's 2024 Blue-Gold Game set for April 20 ► Trail Tracks: Notre Dame football coaches hit road for contact period, 1/24 ► Why ND's junior day was important to 2025 DE commit Christopher Burgess Jr. --------------------------------------------------------------- So Shrewsberry kept Njie and Booth on the bench even when his six-man rotation that pulled the Irish (7-12, 2-6 ACC) ahead in the second half clearly ran out of gas in the final nine minutes. “I would rather lose with the dudes that are going to play the right way, that are going to build this culture, than win with somebody that’s not doing it the right way,” Shrewsberry said. “Not to say they haven’t been. They’ve played really hard in other games. I hope this helps them play really hard against Boston College the same way they sat and watched those dudes compete like that.” The Irish allowed Miami (13-6, 4-4) to grab three offensive rebounds in the first five minutes of the game and let star forward Norchad Omier feel really good about himself on the way to 20 first-half points. The 6-foot-7 Omier, who missed Saturday loss at Syracuse with an ankle injury, finished the night with 33 points and 10 rebounds on 12-of-14 shooting from the field. He scored 13 points in Miami’s 62-49 home win over the Irish on Dec. 2. “We treated Omier like he had some disease that we didn’t want to get close to or we’d get sick,” Shrewsberry said. “Just let him operate and do whatever he wanted to. Then [Miami guard] Matthew Cleveland’s in there getting offensive rebounds to start the game. That set the tone for what happened. That’s what it was.” In less than a minute stretch late in the first half, Omier ended three straight possessions with dunks. He dunked over Njie in the post. He dunked on a fastbreak from a steal he took himself. Then he dunked on an alley-oop off a pick and roll. “The 20 points in the first half, that’s disrespectful,” Shrewsberry said. “He was getting wide open dunks. He’s getting offensive rebounds. He’s getting layups. He hit two 3s because our ball screen coverage. We weren’t where we were supposed to be. A lot of things went into that. "He was way too comfortable out there. Way too comfortable. You ever let a good player get comfortable, you’re in for a long night." To that point, Notre Dame was keeping pace with Miami. Following the Omier alley-oop, Irish point guard Markus Burton hit a 3 to cut Miami’s lead to three with 4:31 remaining in the half. But the Irish didn’t score again before halftime. That scoreless stretch included four missed 3-pointers and three turnovers. Miami led 37-29 at the break with a much more efficient offense that scored 20 points in the paint. The Hurricanes shot 16-of-33 (48.5%) from the field. Omier accounted for half the makes. Notre Dame made just 10 of its 34 shots (29.4%) in the first half. Half of their field goals came on 3-pointers (5-of-20). JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD