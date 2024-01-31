Notre Dame 2025 Rivals100 OT target Owen Strebig sets commitment date
Notre Dame football won’t have to wait much longer to see if it’s hard work paid off in Owen Strebig’s recruitment.
Strebig, a 2025 four-star offensive tackle out of Waukesha (Wisc.) Catholic Memorial, announced Wednesday on X/Twitter he will be making his college decision Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. EST.
The Irish join Florida, Miami (Fla.), USC and Wisconsin as finalists for Strebig. Notre Dame has hosted Strebig on six unofficial visits during his recruitment, including earlier this month for junior day.
"I have gotten really close with the commits in the class, so we are already building that bond," Strebig told Inside ND Sports after his recent visit. "Coach [Marcus] Freeman and coach [Joe] Rudolph's relationship with me is awesome. They also have a relationship with my family which is huge to me."
Per Rivals, Strebig is the No. 6 offensive tackle in the 2025 class and No. 1 player in Wisconsin. He holds a 5.9 rating, which makes him an All American Candidate with first to third-round NFL draft potential according to the Rivals recruiting rankings formula. The Irish have signed an offensive tackle with a 5.9 rating or higher in six consecutive classes dating back to 2019, with three signees receiving ratings of 6.0 or higher (Guerby Lambert, Blake Fisher and Quinn Carroll).
Rudolph has already reeled in one offensive tackle for Notre Dame’s 2025 class in three-star Will Black. The Irish are also pursuing offensive tackles Jack Lange and Matty Augustine, who joined Strebig as visitors at junior day.
The Irish currently sit No. 1 in the Rivals 2025 recruiting team rankings with 14 commits and a 1,609-point total. Only two commits are ranked higher than the 6-foot-8, 295-pound Strebig — quarterback Deuce Knight at No. 34 overall and defensive end Christopher Burgess Jr. at No. 62 overall.
