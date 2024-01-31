Notre Dame football won’t have to wait much longer to see if it’s hard work paid off in Owen Strebig’s recruitment.

Strebig, a 2025 four-star offensive tackle out of Waukesha (Wisc.) Catholic Memorial, announced Wednesday on X/Twitter he will be making his college decision Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. EST.

The Irish join Florida, Miami (Fla.), USC and Wisconsin as finalists for Strebig. Notre Dame has hosted Strebig on six unofficial visits during his recruitment, including earlier this month for junior day.

"I have gotten really close with the commits in the class, so we are already building that bond," Strebig told Inside ND Sports after his recent visit. "Coach [Marcus] Freeman and coach [Joe] Rudolph's relationship with me is awesome. They also have a relationship with my family which is huge to me."