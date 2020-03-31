Notre Dame has made the final six for one of the more high-profile sit-out transfers. Former Kentucky wing Johnny Juzang announced a top six Tuesday night with Notre Dame included, joining UCLA, Arizona, Oregon, Villanova and Texas Tech. He tweeted Saturday that he entered the transfer portal.

Kentucky's Johnny Juzang (10) takes an uncontested shot during a game against Georgia on Jan 21, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp) (James Crisp, AP)

“What a ride,” Juzang wrote on social media. “This last year at Kentucky was one of the best experiences of my life. I grew so much not only as a player, but as a young man as well…From the bottom of my heart, I’m going to miss this place.” Juzang averaged 2.9 points in 12.3 minutes in 29 games at Kentucky this season, making two starts. In his last game, a March 7 win over Florida, he scored 10 points and made two 3-pointers in a season-high 33 minutes. His season-best of 13 points came in a Feb. 8 win over Tennessee, when he was 3-for-3 on 3-pointers.