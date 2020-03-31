Notre Dame makes top six for Kentucky transfer wing
Notre Dame has made the final six for one of the more high-profile sit-out transfers.
Former Kentucky wing Johnny Juzang announced a top six Tuesday night with Notre Dame included, joining UCLA, Arizona, Oregon, Villanova and Texas Tech. He tweeted Saturday that he entered the transfer portal.
“What a ride,” Juzang wrote on social media. “This last year at Kentucky was one of the best experiences of my life. I grew so much not only as a player, but as a young man as well…From the bottom of my heart, I’m going to miss this place.”
Juzang averaged 2.9 points in 12.3 minutes in 29 games at Kentucky this season, making two starts. In his last game, a March 7 win over Florida, he scored 10 points and made two 3-pointers in a season-high 33 minutes. His season-best of 13 points came in a Feb. 8 win over Tennessee, when he was 3-for-3 on 3-pointers.
Juzang was Rivals’ No. 34 player in the 2019 class. He was initially a 2020 prospect, but reclassified in April and signed with Kentucky. He picked the Wildcats over Kansas, Oregon and Virginia. He’s a Southern California native and played AAU for the Compton Magic.
At 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, Juzang brings ideal size for a wing player, but came to Kentucky known as a prolific shooter. He has three seasons of eligibility left.
Notre Dame has nine scholarship players for the 2020-21 season, as it stands now. The Irish also offered 2020 Gulliver Prep (Fla.) wing Tony Sanders Tuesday night. They made the top 11 for Santa Clara transfer guard Trey Wertz last week.
----
