Notre Dame’s 2021 recruiting class is on a roll, with head coach Brian Kelly and Co. landing two new commitments this week to bring their total to 10. Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale four-star cornerback Philip Riley announced his pledge to Notre Dame on Tuesday, while Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken School defensive end Jason Onye made news with his commitment on Thursday. Notre Dame ranked No. 10 nationally after Riley's commitment, and with Onye in the fold the Irish leapfrogged Minnesota and Miami (currently tied at No. 9) and USC, and now sit in the No. 7 spot.

Head coach Brian Kelly and the Fighting Irish are looking to build an elite 2021 class. (Photo by Bill Panzica)