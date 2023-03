Four days before Notre Dame kicks off spring football, Notre Dame finally made the hiring of special teams coordinator Marti Biagi official on Saturday.

He replaces Brian Mason, who’s now with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

Biagi, 37, was a special teams analyst at Notre Dame seven seasons ago and most recently comes from a one-year stint at Ole Miss. Here’s a look at some high highs and some perplexing recent metrics.