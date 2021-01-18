Notre Dame added a monstrous commitment from St. Louis John Burroughs defensive end Tyson Ford on Monday afternoon. He picked the Irish over Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma and others. Ford is Notre Dame’s fifth commitment in the 2022 class, and as the nation’s No. 5 strong-side defensive end and No. 64 overall prospect in the land, his pledge gave the Irish a boost in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

Notre Dame came into Monday with the No. 11 class in the country per Rivals, and with Ford’s pledge, Notre Dame jumped all the way up to the No. 6 spot, passing Cincinnati, Michigan, USC and Boston College. Brian Kelly’s 2022 class has 582 points per the Rivals scale, which is 49 points behind Oklahoma at No. 5 and 19 points ahead of Cincinnati at 19. There has to be some irony in that the Irish are sandwiched between the Sooners, the school the Irish beat out for Ford, and the Bearcats, which is where Notre Dame got new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman from. For more details on the Rivals rankings formula, click here.