Notre Dame Makes A Splash In Early 2022 Rivals Rankings
Notre Dame added a monstrous commitment from St. Louis John Burroughs defensive end Tyson Ford on Monday afternoon. He picked the Irish over Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma and others.
Ford is Notre Dame’s fifth commitment in the 2022 class, and as the nation’s No. 5 strong-side defensive end and No. 64 overall prospect in the land, his pledge gave the Irish a boost in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.
Notre Dame came into Monday with the No. 11 class in the country per Rivals, and with Ford’s pledge, Notre Dame jumped all the way up to the No. 6 spot, passing Cincinnati, Michigan, USC and Boston College.
Brian Kelly’s 2022 class has 582 points per the Rivals scale, which is 49 points behind Oklahoma at No. 5 and 19 points ahead of Cincinnati at 19.
There has to be some irony in that the Irish are sandwiched between the Sooners, the school the Irish beat out for Ford, and the Bearcats, which is where Notre Dame got new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman from.
For more details on the Rivals rankings formula, click here.
The 6-6, 250-pounder is the fifth player to commit to the Irish so far in the 2022 class, joining tight end Jack Nickel, linebacker Nolan Ziegler, and offensive linemen Joey Tanona and Ty Chan.
Ford holds offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Purdue, Texas, Texas A&M and Washington.
He totaled 19 tackles and three sacks during a five-game season at John Burroughs School this past fall. In 2019 during a full 11-game season, he posted 52 tackles and a sack, plus 13 receptions for 185 yards.
Ford was named to the 2020 Missouri Football Coaches Association first-team all-state defense, and was also named to the 2020 and 2019 Metro League football all-conference first-team defense. In addition, he plays for the John Burroughs basketball team.
The four-star prospect is committed to playing in the Under Armour All-American Game in January 2022.
