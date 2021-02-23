BlueAndGold - Notre Dame LB Commit Nolan Ziegler Bumped To Four-Star Status

Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central class of 2022 linebacker and Notre Dame commit Nolan Ziegler saw a key bump to his Rivals ranking on Tuesday. The 6-4, 205-pounder was previously listed with a 5.7 recruit ranking — the highest designation for a three prospect — but was bumped to a 5.8 four-star. Ziegler had a strong junior season, helping lead Catholic Central to a perfect 12-0 season and a Michigan Division 5 state championship game. In the 48-21 victory over Frankenmuth (Mich.) High (11-1), Ziegler got it done on both sides of the ball, including touchdown receptions of 12 and 35 yards. During his junior campaign, Ziegler totaled 120 tackles, forced six fumbles and intercepted one pass in just nine games. He played some receiver as well, catching four passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns.

Ziegler is now a consensus four-star prospect after a strong junior season at Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central. (Rivals.com)

Ziegler was named to the Detroit News Dream Team, the Detroit Free Press first-team all-state defense and AP Michigan Division 5-6 first team all-state defense for his efforts this past season. With Ziegler being bumped, five of Notre Dame’s seven commitments in the 2022 class are ranked as four-star recruits. The Irish’s class currently ranks No. 7 per Rivals, directly ahead of Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, USC and Florida State, respectively. As a sophomore, Ziegler posted 78 tackles, four interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and a forced a fumble. He was a playmaker on special teams coverage units as well. Catholic Central lost its first game of the season last year and then went on to be perfect the rest of the season, capturing the 2019 Michigan Division 4 state championship. Before choosing Notre Dame, Ziegler held offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Virginia Tech and others.