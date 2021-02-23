Notre Dame has seven commitments in the 2022 class, five of whom are rated as four-star prospects. In the latest rankings update, four are listed inside the Rivals250 national rankings update. St. Louis John Burroughs defensive end Tyson Ford is Notre Dame’s highest-ranked commitment at No. 70 in the country. Recent commitment Jadarian Price, a running back out of Denison (Texas) High, sits at No. 230 in the land. Zionsville (Ind.) High’s Joey Tanona and Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy’s Ty Chan — the Fighting Irish’s two offensive line pledges thus far in the 2022 cycle — land at No. 201 and No. 209, respectively.

Tyson Ford is Notre Dame’s highest-ranked recruit in the 2022 class at No. 70 overall. (SoonerScoop.com/Josh McCuistion)

Per out count, there are 52 prospects in the updated Rivals250 who we feel Notre Dame is in the mix for at this moment in time. We won’t list all of those prospects, but here are a few of note who saw big moves. – There are three five-star prospects who Notre Dame is in the mix for. It may be a pipe dream, but the Irish would love to add Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop Alter linebacker CJ Hicks (No. 10) to its 2022 class. He is currently committed to Ohio State. Notre Dame is still in the mix for longtime offensive tackle target Zach Rice (No. 17) from Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian, and the staff is looking to make a move for recent linebacker offer Shawn Murphy (No. 19) from Manassas (Va.) Unity Reed. – Another Ohio State commit who Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman hopes to flip is West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West cornerback Jyaire Brown. The 6-0, 185-pounder was a big mover in the rankings update, jumping 35 spots to No. 156 in the nation.