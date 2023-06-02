Spring football often changes the game in college football recruiting and it couldn't be more true for Sean Sevillano. The Canadian defensive lineman, who stars at Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International, picked up droves of scholarship offers over the last several months, including each of the four he would consider finalists ahead of Friday afternoon's decision. It began with an Ohio State offer in early March, followed by Notre Dame, Miami and then Auburn. The stout interior talent visited each and came to a decision ahead of what was to be multiple official visits throughout the month of June. He just felt like the timing was right, announcing a pledge to Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame on Friday. "It checked all the boxes," Sevillano told Rivals. "From the great stage, the life after football and obviously the football aspect is incredible. Plus the people, overall, just fit what I was looking for. "For me it was a no-brainer when I had the opportunity to make the decision."

Sevillano adds to an Irish class of 2024 sitting within the top five of the Rivals team rankings, complete with one of the biggest commitment groups nationally, now at 17 recruits. The newest member of the class says no head coach, among his contenders, recruited him as consistently as Notre Dame's Freeman. Naturally, the rising-senior won't soon forget the moment he informed the Irish staff of his pick. "I was super excited to tell them," Sevillano said. "This is a place I feel super strong about. When I got the chance to tell coach Freeman I was on board, I was through the roof. They matched my excitement, Freeman and coach (Al) Washington. We talked about it throughout the day and were excited on both ends. "I think coach Freeman is a great dude. I see his vision for what he plans at Notre Dame. In terms of personality, I can see him in a game being calm and level-headed. Outside of it, I can see him as somebody who you can talk to. He’s a great family man and I think that translates to his players and why people like him so much."

Washington has also played a key role in the recruitment amid the fast-rise of Sevillano, who comes off the board having totaled nearly 30 scholarship offers. "Me and coach Washington have a pretty special relationship," he said. "I talk to him so often. It’s just a guy that I really trust to be around for the next few years of my life." Sevillano will return to South Bend, this time as a pledge, the weekend of June 9 for his official visit. It will only be his second time in town, but it could be a big weekend to potentially help ND add to its strong class. "Just to be able to hang out with the other commits, players and feel what it’s like to be home," he said. "Also, having my family being able to see it." Naturally, a previously-scheduled official visit to Ohio State will no longer be taken this coming weekend. Sevillano is totally focused on Notre Dame, where he plans on racking up the wins beginning next year. "Notre Dame is getting a guy who will give his all on the field, no matter what," Sevillano said. "He’ll do what it takes to win. They’re gonna get a great person, player and leader. "I’m gonna bring that championship back to Notre Dame football. For the people who don’t believe, I’m gonna wake them up real soon."