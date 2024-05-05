The No. 1-ranked and defending national championship men’s team (12-1) landed a first-round matchup Sunday at 5 p.m. (EDT) in the 17-team tourney against the winner of Wednesday’s play-in game between Sacred Heart (13-4) and Albany (9-7).

They’ll both be at home, at Arlotta Stadium.

The Notre Dame men’s and women’s lacrosse teams start their NCAA Tournament journeys this weekend with one thing in common.

The Irish men are the No. 1 seed in this year’s tournament, the second time in program history they’ll carry that distinction into the tournament. ND was also No. 1 in 2015. The Irish were the 3 seed last year when they won the program’s first national title.

Should the Irish advance into the quarterfinals, they’d face either 8 seed Georgetown (12-3) or Penn State (11-4) on May 18 in Hempstead, N.Y. The Hoyas are the team that handed Notre Dame its only loss this season, 11-10 in overtime back on Feb. 25 in South Bend.

Notre Dame enters its 27th NCAA Tournament with 10 straight wins since. That includes Sunday’s domination of the NCAA Tourney’s No. 2 seed, Duke, in the ACC Tourney title game by a 16-6 score.

The national semis and championship game are set for May 25 and 27 in Philadelphia.

The Notre Dame women (15-3) were ranked No. 4 in the final Inside Lacrosse poll and 10th in the RPI rankings, and the selection committee placed the Irish in the middle, as the seventh seed.

The top three seeds earned first-round byes in the 29-team women’s tournament. The top eight seeds have home-field advantage in the first and second rounds.

The Irish (15-3) face first-time NCAA Tourney participant Coastal Carolina (14-5) Friday at 1 p.m. EDT at Arlotta Stadium, with Michigan (14-3) squaring off against Mercer (14-5) at the same venue at 4 p.m. Friday’s winners clash Sunday at Arlotta at noon.

All first- and second-round games are streamed on ESPN+.

The women’s quarterfinals are May 16. The semis and finals are May 24 and 25 in Cary, N.C.

Top-seeded Northwestern is the defending national champion.

