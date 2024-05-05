It could be argued that No. 1 ranked Notre Dame had little to play for in Sunday’s title game of the ACC men’s lacrosse tournament. And apparently you’d lose that argument. Badly. Having likely already clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament with a Friday 18-9 rout of fifth-ranked Virginia in the ACC semis, the defending national champions encored with a 16-6 walloping of No. 6 Duke in Charlotte for the third ACC title in school history and first since 2018. It marks the first time, though, the Irish won both the ACC's regular-season and tournament titles in the same year.

