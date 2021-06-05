Notre Dame Irish Invasion Camp Preview: Offense
Notre Dame’s Irish Invasion camp was cancelled last year due to the NCAA’s dead period, but as of June 1, all normal recruiting activities are back on.
The camp puts prospective student-athletes into competitive situations and tests their athletic ability. Notre Dame will test the recruits in the 40-yard dash, broad jump and short shuttle. The Notre Dame coaching staff will personally instruct each player throughout the two-hour camp.
The premier camp of June for Notre Dame falls on June 6 this year. This year’s camp is loaded as usual on both sides of the ball.
In this article, BlueandGold.com breaks down the key offensive recruits and storylines to preview the 2021 Irish Invasion.
11 QUARTERBACK RECRUITS DUE IN
Notre Dame has a solid group of quarterbacks camping on Sunday and a couple in particular who I view as offer candidates if they shine.
Here's a quick blurb on each quarterback:
• Watertown (Conn.) The Taft School's Nick Brown (2023): Listed at 6-4, 193 pounds and has interest from a handful of schools but no offers yet.
• Mobile (Ala.) Christian's Miguel Camboia (2023): Added an offer from Maryland back in September of 2020 but none since. Hitting the camp circuit hard this summer. In Dallas on Saturday for a mega camp before heading up to South Bend.
• Saline (Mich.) High's CJ Carr (2024): The grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr already holds offers from the Wolverines and Michigan State, but he wants to show his stuff to the Irish coaching staff in hopes of earning an offer. Notre Dame offered 2024 California quarterback Julian Sayin on Friday even without seeing him in-person. The staff is getting things started early in the 2024 cycle at quarterback. Will Carr be offer No. 2?
