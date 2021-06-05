Notre Dame Irish Invasion Camp Preview: Defense
Notre Dame’s Irish Invasion camp was cancelled last year due to the NCAA’s dead period, but as of June 1, all normal recruiting activities are back on.
The camp puts prospective student-athletes into competitive situations and tests their athletic ability. Notre Dame will test the recruits in the 40-yard dash, broad jump and short shuttle. The Notre Dame coaching staff will personally instruct each player throughout the two-hour camp.
The premier camp of June for Notre Dame falls on June 6 this year. This year’s camp is loaded as usual on both sides of the ball.
In this article, BlueandGold.com breaks down the key defensive recruits and storylines to preview the 2021 Irish Invasion.
AUSBERRY BROTHERS IN SOUTH BEND
Making their way up from Baton Rouge (La.) is the highly talented Ausberry brothers, Austin and Jaiden.
Austin is a 6-1, 201 pound four-star player who ranks as the nation's No. 221 overall prospect and No. 16 cornerback in the 2022 class per Rivals. Arizona State, LSU, Mississippi State and Virginia are among his offers.
Jaiden ranks as Rivals' No. 24 recruit in the 2023 cycle. Florida, Georgia, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M and USC are among the schools with an offer on the table for Ausberry, who projects as a linebacker at the next level.
