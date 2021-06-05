Notre Dame Irish Invasion Camp Preview: Defense

Notre Dame’s Irish Invasion camp was cancelled last year due to the NCAA’s dead period, but as of June 1, all normal recruiting activities are back on.

The camp puts prospective student-athletes into competitive situations and tests their athletic ability. Notre Dame will test the recruits in the 40-yard dash, broad jump and short shuttle. The Notre Dame coaching staff will personally instruct each player throughout the two-hour camp.

The premier camp of June for Notre Dame falls on June 6 this year. This year’s camp is loaded as usual on both sides of the ball.

In this article, BlueandGold.com breaks down the key defensive recruits and storylines to preview the 2021 Irish Invasion.